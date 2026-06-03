Democrats Hatch New Plan to Get Rid of Trump’s DNI Pick

FISA expires in just nine days, leaving Republicans with a short window to force Pulte out.

Democrats aren’t alone: Republican lawmakers have also expressed their concerns about Pulte. “Well, we don’t need a weaponized DNI, we need professionals there,” Thune told reporters Tuesday.

Pulte has none of the military or intelligence background necessary to lead ODNI. He’s made a name for himself by being Trump’s pitbull, recklessly targeting the president’s political enemies and making himself wildly unpopular in the process.