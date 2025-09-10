This Trump Official Is Really Pissing Off GOP Lawmakers
Bill Pulte has become very unpopular among members of his own party lately.
Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte is becoming an increasingly significant character in the MAGA-verse, and it’s pissing everyone off.
Politico has reported that GOPers on Capitol Hill are privately fuming that Pulte has punched so far above his weight. The Trump official has managed to achieve inner-circle status as FHFA director, which is usually a more background role.
That contempt only grew stronger after Pulte’s dust-up with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at a MAGA influencer’s upscale birthday dinner in Washington, D.C., in which the secretary told Pulte he would punch him in his “fucking face” for apparently criticizing him to Trump behind his back. It seems safe to say that many GOP members take after Bessent, and find Pulte irritating at best.
“I think he’s a nut,” one House Republican told Politico, referring to Pulte.
“The guy’s just a little too big for his britches,” said a second Republican of Pulte. “I’ve got great respect for Bessent for taking him on.”
“I would have done the same,” a third Republican told Politico.
A Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees Pulte at the FHFA, also thinks that he is moving too quickly on privatizing mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, saying that Pulte was “not where the committee is.”
The fact that Bessent told Pulte he wanted to beat the shit out of him, and party members are on record essentially saying they would have done the same thing, speaks to just how disliked Pulte is. There’s one major exception: President Trump. The president’s affinity for Pulte seems to stem from the FHFA director’s aggressively pro-MAGA social media activity. He is perhaps best known on X, where he tweets something every day to his three million followers.
We’ll see if this internal strife has any real impact on Pulte’s growing influence, as he has been the driving force behind recent mortgage fraud attacks on Senator Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and most recently Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Cook has denied the allegations and remains at her post.