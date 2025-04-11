Trump Unveils Disgusting New Plan to Force Immigrants to Leave
Donald Trump’s latest plan to kick immigrants out of the country is unbelievably cruel.
Donald Trump’s administration falsely declared more than 6,300 immigrants dead in an attempt to get them to self-deport, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Earlier this week, the White House added the names and Social Security numbers of thousands of living, breathing people to the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File, which is used to track when a person has died and should stop receiving government benefits.
But it can have far-ranging effects, as people will no longer be able to access their bank accounts or use their credit cards. The SSA’s website said that the effects of being wrongly included in the DMF can be “devastating to the individual, spouse, and dependent children.”
The outrageous move targeted individuals whose legal status had just been revoked, people who the government claimed were convicted criminals or “suspected terrorists,” according to documents reviewed by the Times. However, the list managed to include eight minors, including one 13-year-old.
The Trump administration’s system for identifying suspected terrorists has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, after multiple individuals swept up in the mass deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua members said that they were wrongly identified based on their innocuous tattoos.
A White House official told The Washington Post that included in the DMF list were nearly 1,000 people collecting Medicaid payments, 41 collecting unemployment insurance, and 22 receiving student loans.
The SSA’s acting Commissioner Leland Dudek has also agreed to provide Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the last known addresses of 98,000 people, a major shift for the agency charged with closely guarding citizens’ private information. Twelve current and former officials told the Times that before the Trump administration, the agency had never engaged in widespread data sharing with immigration authorities.
In taking this action, the Trump administration has transformed the SSA into an arm of enforcement for its massive deportation efforts.