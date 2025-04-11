Trump Unveils Disgusting New Plan to Force Immigrants to Leave

But it can have far-ranging effects, as people will no longer be able to access their bank accounts or use their credit cards. The SSA’s website said that the effects of being wrongly included in the DMF can be “devastating to the individual, spouse, and dependent children.”

The outrageous move targeted individuals whose legal status had just been revoked, people who the government claimed were convicted criminals or “suspected terrorists,” according to documents reviewed by the Times. However, the list managed to include eight minors, including one 13-year-old.

The Trump administration’s system for identifying suspected terrorists has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, after multiple individuals swept up in the mass deportation of alleged Tren de Aragua members said that they were wrongly identified based on their innocuous tattoos.