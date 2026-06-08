MAGA Is Melting Down Over the Results From L.A.’s Mayoral Primary

Mail-in ballots continue to be counted in the race to determine which candidates will square off in Los Angeles’s Mayoral election, as California state law allows them to be received for seven days after Election Day (Tuesday, June 2), and they are verified before being counted. But a late surge for Los Angeles city councilmember Nitiya Raman, a progressive Democrat challenging incumbent mayor and fellow Democrat, Karen Bass, is driving right-wingers nuts.

They were hoping that Republican Spencer Pratt, known for his time on reality TV show The Hills, would perform well enough to finish in the top two, allowing him to advance to November’s general election under California’s jungle primary rules. After initial reports last week showed him behind Bass in second place, his right-wing supporters thought his advancement was in the bag.