Homan Denies Inhumane Detention Conditions Because of Spaghetti
Trump’s Border Czar suggested that complaints about immigration detention centers were overblown because detainees occasionally eat mediocre food.
Immigration Czar Tom Homan claimed that reports of inhumane conditions and abuse at the Delaney Hall detention center were false because he went there and had some spaghetti.
“I went to the bathrooms, I went to the detention area, I went to indoor and outdoor recreation … “I hear a lot of complaining about the food. I went in there unannounced … and had lunch. I sat in the cafeteria with detainees, had the same meal they had—I had my security detail with me of course—but I had the same tray of food that they had,” Homan said, accusing hundreds of detainees of lying about what’s happening inside the New Jersey detention center. “There was spaghetti and meat sauce, there was green beans, there was charro beans, there was rolls and butter … Now is it a five-star cuisine? No. But was it a well established meal? Yes it was.”
Protests have continued outside the privately run detention center for over a week as prisoners endure a hunger and labor strike over allegations of being served rotten food, being pepper sprayed excessively, and being held in neglectful conditions.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has also denied any reports of inhumane conditions, saying earlier this month that there were “only a handful of individuals” going on hunger strike “because hey want their ethnic group—or their ethnic-right food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want.”
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has threatened a lawsuit if the detention center is not shut down.