Homan Denies Inhumane Detention Conditions Because of Spaghetti

Immigration Czar Tom Homan claimed that reports of inhumane conditions and abuse at the Delaney Hall detention center were false because he went there and had some spaghetti.

“I went to the bathrooms, I went to the detention area, I went to indoor and outdoor recreation … “I hear a lot of complaining about the food. I went in there unannounced … and had lunch. I sat in the cafeteria with detainees, had the same meal they had—I had my security detail with me of course—but I had the same tray of food that they had,” Homan said, accusing hundreds of detainees of lying about what’s happening inside the New Jersey detention center. “There was spaghetti and meat sauce, there was green beans, there was charro beans, there was rolls and butter … Now is it a five-star cuisine? No. But was it a well established meal? Yes it was.”