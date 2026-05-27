Republicans Scramble to Erase Anything Bad They Said About Ken Paxton
Republicans are frantically deleting their past comments on Paxton after his Senate primary win in Texas.
Texas attorney general and MAGA rabblerouser Ken Paxton won the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday over incumbent John Cornyn. Paxton now advances to the November general election, where he will face Democrat James Talarico.
While the idea of Senator Paxton is terrifying to Democrats, establishment Republicans were perhaps even more upset. Conservative groups who backed the slightly less extreme Cornyn were forced to scrub their social media of statements attacking Paxton, presumably while a kind of metaphysical angst washed over them.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee deleted at least eight critiques of Paxton, including a July 2025 statement released after Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton, filed for divorce on “biblical grounds.”
“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting. No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time,” read the statement.
Another deleted post bore the headline “Ken Paxton’s Lies and Incompetence Keep Piling Up.” This statement cited an Associated Press article that found that Paxton and his then wife were listing three different homes as “primary residences” so they could take advantage of lower interest rates.
Paxton’s primary win was aided by a late endorsement by President Donald Trump. Some expected that Trump might back the more electable Cornyn, but fealty matters more than anything with our president, and Paxton has given the president lavish, consistent support over the years.
Paxton was “very loyal to your favorite President, ME,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Ken’s opponent was VERY disloyal to me.”
Paxton is also an outsider with a long history of scandal. He was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives on corruption charges in 2023. That, plus the adultery, may be why Trump saw himself in him and blessed him with an endorsement.