Trump Suggests Stealing Half of Iran’s Oil as War Payback

Asked if that would be like the Marshall Plan for Iran, Trump responded, “Yeah, but, we’ll get half their oil.”

While the Iranian government is demanding funds for reconstruction as part of a peace deal, the country would almost certainly reject hands-on U.S. involvement as well as any deal that hands over its oil The two countries have not had diplomatic relations in nearly 50 years, and the Iranian economy is hampered by U.S.-led economic sanctions. Any deal would have to address those stumbling blocks before a hint of U.S. involvement in rebuilding Iran.

But Trump sees dollar signs anytime he gets the opportunity to build something. He has spent much of his second term planning a new White House ballroom, a “triumphal arch” on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and a takeover of a public golf course in the district. Iran probably looks like a golden opportunity for his business interests, as well as his family members.