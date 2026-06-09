Trump Ruins Knicks Game for Everyone—Then Falls Asleep in Middle of It
Donald Trump forced foot traffic and the official Knicks watch party to close—and then didn’t even watch the game.
President Donald Trump shut down Midtown Manhattan Monday so he could take a nap at the NBA Finals.
After getting loudly booed by attendees at Madison Square Garden, Trump was spotted snoozing in his box seats next to Knicks owner James Dolan and his granddaughter Kai Trump.
It seems that a tense Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs wasn’t enough to pique the president’s interest. It’s not particularly surprising, considering that Trump has repeatedly been seen dozing off during press conferences, bill signings, and Cabinet meetings, among other apparent instances of cognitive decline.
Trump’s nap came amid his highly disruptive trip to Midtown at the taxpayer’s expense and New Yorkers’ apparent dismay.
Authorities closed 10 blocks around Madison Square Garden to traffic and pedestrians ahead of Trump’s arrival. The Secret Service and TSA, along with the NYPD, heightened security protocols at MSG. Attendees were forced to arrive hours early, and without any bags. And perhaps worst of all, the New York Knicks were forced to cancel their rambunctious watch party outside the stadium.
Clearly the vibes were off: The Knicks lost by four points, ending a 13-game winning streak.