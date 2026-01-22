Kushner Reveals Plan for “New Gaza” Filled With Luxury Apartments
Trump’s son-in-law led a presentation on the “master plan” for Gaza.
Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, revealed the U.S. “master plan” for Gaza at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
“People ask us what our Plan B is, we do not have a plan B. We have a plan, we signed an agreement, we are committed to making that agreement work,” Kushner said. “There’s a master plan. We’ll be doing it in phasing. In the Middle East, they build cities like this, in, uh, you know, two, three million people. They build this in three years. And so stuff like this is very doable if we make it happen.”
Kushner’s plan for a “New Gaza” includes a focus on tourism, with luxury hotels as well as a new seaport and airport. That seems to clash with existing realities, such as Israel having blocked such developments for the last two decades. Gaza didn’t have an airport even before the genocide, as Israel bombed the only airport in 2006. And despite a ceasefire passed last year, Israel has killed at least 400 Palestinians in Gaza since then and its bombing campaigns continue.
While Israeli Prime Minister and accused war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to join the Board of Peace with reservations, he didn’t go to Davos. Switzerland is a signatory to the International Criminal Court, and would be obligated to arrest Netanyahu for war crimes committed in Gaza. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is at the conference, but didn’t bother to show up to the presentation.
The ambitious plan has many obstacles and hurdles in its place, especially considering the Board of Peace doesn’t have any buy-in from European powers yet. Only 20 of the 60 countries the U.S. invited to join the Board of Peace sent representatives to the presentation, including Argentina, Hungary, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. And the board doesn’t have any Palestinians on it, essentially making it a body that decides their fate without any visible presence.
“Just calm down for 30 days,” Kushner said in his presentation. “The war is over. Let’s work together.” So far, that goal seems like a pipe dream.