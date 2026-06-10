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MAGA Congressman Fakes Call to Avoid Question on Social Security Cuts

Representative Rob Wittman pretended to be talking on the phone for more than a minute.

Rob Wittman
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Possible Republican cuts to Social Security was too controversial of an issue for one member of Congress to handle. 

Republican Representative Rob Wittman of Virginia was asked by Meidas Touch outside of the Capitol Tuesday about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s rumored plans to cut Social Security, and he immediately tried to pretend he couldn’t answer the question. Wittman grabbed his phone and started an imaginary conversation, with his phone screen clearly showing that he wasn’t on a call.  

Wittman fully committed to his bit, ignoring follow-up questions and pretending to discuss a fictional appointment while walking by cars for over a full minute. When his “call” ended, he proceeded to leave the Capitol grounds. It’s not the first time Wittman has faked a phone call to avoid speaking with reporters, as he did the same thing to Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone last week. 

On Monday, Johnson said in a radio show appearance that “entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and things like Social Security” need to be “adjusted and fixed,” which appears to indicate that cuts are coming. 

Ken Martin, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, attacked Johnson on X, saying “Republicans have a plan to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—after already passing the largest healthcare cut in history. Higher costs, less healthcare. That’s what Republicans are running on this November.” 

In response, Johnson accused Democrats and the media of fearmongering, claiming that Republicans are the only ones doing anything about fraud and abuse. But the GOP’s record, particularly during President Trump’s second term, shows that they have no misgivings about cutting programs like Medicare or Social Security. If they retain control of Congress after November, those cuts are almost certainly coming. 

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Trump Brags About Growing Trade Deficit. Who Wants to Tell Him?

Donald Trump’s bizarre post raises questions about his economic know-how.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters after the Knicks game
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Donald Trump posted a humiliating economic statistic Tuesday that revealed his kindergarten-level understanding of economics.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. trade deficit had “widened by the most in nearly 34 years,” linking an article from six months ago that said that the trade gap had increased 94.6 percent to $56.8 billion after exports tumbled in November. As of April, the trade deficit is even wider at $55.9 billion.

A widening trade deficit is not a good sign for Trump’s economy, especially considering the president’s vow to erase it altogether. So how did the post end up on Trump’s timeline?

It’s not clear where the mistake was made, but Trump’s previous statements suggest that he doesn’t understand what a trade deficit is.

The president has described the trade deficit as a “loss,” even though it simply indicates that one country spends more on goods from another country than that second country spends on goods from the first. Economists say that having a trade deficit is not an inherently bad thing, because the U.S. simply can’t and shouldn’t make everything. But Trump has insisted that a wide trade deficit means the U.S. is being taken for a ride.

It appears this misunderstanding may be more widespread throughout the administration. Last month, the DOJ suffered a resounding legal loss because it misrepresented Section 122 of the Trade Act: It claimed that the phrase “balance-of-payments deficits” in the law is the same as a “trade deficit.” It is not, a court ruled.

There’s also a simple explanation for Trump’s post: The president is days away from turning 80 years old, prone to having senior moments, and may have gotten confused.

If that’s the case, then the post is still concerning. Trump uses his social media to speak to Americans on a global stage, make wild threats against foreign countries, manipulate the stock market—and apparently also post outdated information about the U.S economy.

In either case, someone take this old man’s phone away, please.

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Here’s Who’s Actually Going to Trump’s Birthday UFC Match

Multiple celebrities have indicated they have no plans to attend.

An aerial view of the UFC octagon at the White House
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The president’s $60 million, made-for-TV birthday brawl isn’t drawing any prominent names.

The UFC is hosting its America 250 celebration on Sunday, June 14—Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. It will be the first ever cage match on the White House lawn, but even the organization’s biggest celebrity fans seem to be backing out of the historic event.

So far, the guest list includes first lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife Bettina Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and Eric and Lara Trump, according to insiders that spoke with the New York Post.

Ringside seats for nonmilitary personnel are exclusively invite-only. The president has reportedly invited 1,000 guests to the event, while UFC CEO Dana White and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel have been allocated 200 tickets each.

But A-listers are reportedly skipping this card. Many of White’s famous invitees, such as Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Mario Lopez, are reportedly dodging the visual, reported Vanity Fair. White also invited Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, and Jason Statham, though their representatives have not responded to inquiries about their possible attendance.

Part of that could boil down to cost. While watching the fight from screens at the White House Ellipse will be free to some 85,000 members of the viewing public, ringside attendance is exclusive to military and VIP tickets. And invitees might not want to shell out for it.

That latter category has been bundled into “ultra-premium” packages that cost as much as $1.5 million. The deal includes access to multiple UFC events, reserved seating on the White House lawn, VIP receptions, and floor tickets to UFC 329, which pits Conor McGregor against Max Holloway for the second time on July 11.

Luck does not seem to be on the president’s side for his multimillion-dollar birthday extravaganza, either. The whole kit and caboodle could get rained out: Washington is expecting showers Sunday evening.

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Inflation Hits New High as Trump’s War With Iran Escalates

This year’s summer BBQ will be a lot more expensive than last.

A woman stands in front of the vegetables in a grocery store.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The U.S. annual inflation rate is the highest it’s been in three years—a clear consequence of President Trump’s widely unpopular, very expensive war on Iran, which drags on even as he constantly claims that he’s close to a deal.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month, with energy costs accounting for 60 percent of that increase. The annual inflation rate is at 4.2 percent—the highest since April 2023.

“Americans are getting squeezed financially by inflation that’s back at a three-year high,” Navy Federal Credit Union chief economist Heather Long told CNBC. “The frustration for many Americans is that so many of the basics are up in price right now—gas, food, electricity, and medical care are all clear pain points that are above 3 percent inflation. Ending the war in Iran will help to moderate inflation, but the worst is likely still to come for rising food prices.”

Trump, for his part, has claimed that Iran will “pay the price” for not making a deal. But it’s clear at this point that Iran is willing to draw this conflict out so that American’s pockets hurt more and more every day. It’ll be a difficult sell to midterm voters with inflation at a three-year high and a cost-of-living crisis that was already dire—two issues Trump ran on solving. And it’s entirely his fault.

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Trump Fumes Over NYT Report Exposing His Team’s Epstein Meltdown

The president is pissed at The New York Times—and anyone else sharing the story on how his team handled the Epstein saga behind closed-doors.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is losing his mind over a New York Times report detailing how the White House panicked over Jeffrey Epstein in multiple instances.

Early Wednesday morning, MS NOW host Joe Scarborough mentioned the report on his show, Morning Joe. Less than an hour later, Trump attacked Scarborough on Truth Social, calling him “one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television.”

“His serious case on Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the ‘Wonderful World of Television,’’’ Trump posted.

Scarborough’s show was still going on after Trump dropped his post, and the hosts called him out for basically confirming the Timesreporting that mentioning Epstein triggers the White House.

“Sometimes I go talk to you in the White House, and we disagree on things, but nothing deranged here, sir, unless you’re deranged,” Scarborough said to Trump. “If there’s any derangement, it would have to be on your side of the relationship, because I’m not deranged. Not about you. I just state the facts, and maybe that makes you deranged.

“Ohhhh, that actually sort of affirms the reporting that this is something you cannot mention around the president of the United States,” Scarborough added. “We just read what Maggie and Jonathan wrote about Epstein. Is that what that was?”

The Times article is a detailed look at how Trump’s inner circle met in the Situation Room to handle each development regarding Epstein and the government’s files on the billionaire sex offender. Shouting matches, arguments, efforts to get different officials fired, and clashing strategies are all outlined in the article, which is based on reporting from the forthcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The main thesis of the article is that Trump could not make the public forget about Epstein, no matter what he did, and he continued to prove that Wednesday morning.

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