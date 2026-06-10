Sarah McBride Has Perfect Response to Nancy Mace’s Primary Loss
Mace has relentlessly bullied McBride, who is trans, since the Delaware Democrat joined Congress.
Representatives Sarah McBride and Nancy Mace have spent years trading barbs due to the South Carolina lawmaker’s numerous attacks on the transgender community. But on Tuesday, after Mace lost the state’s gubernatorial Republican primary race, McBride kept her comments short and sweet.
“Congress’s top bathroom sheriff, Nancy Mace, was on the ballot,” McBride commented to Axios. “And while all of the votes have not yet been counted, she’s in a respectful 5th place. I don’t like to punch down and I believe in the politics of grace, so I’ll just say, Happy Pride, Nancy.”
McBride was elected to represent Delaware’s sole congressional district in 2024, and subsequently became Congress’s first openly transgender lawmaker.
Mace, meanwhile, couldn’t keep her head above water in her GOP primary, failing to advance to a runoff in a loss that will cap her turbulent, rollercoaster career. Mace’s term in Congress ends in January.
She was initially considered a favorite in the race until her popularity was suddenly kneecapped by several scandals, chief among them her political rebuke of Donald Trump in order to release the Epstein files last year.
In an interview published before the primary, Mace recognized that while she had likely tossed the president’s support by pushing to release the files, she also didn’t have any regrets, describing herself as an “independent conservative” and ardent MAGA candidate.
“That’s the sole reason I didn’t get the endorsement, because I voted to release the Epstein files, and I’m okay with that,” Mace told Politico. “I’ve worked very hard to expose pedophiles, and child rapists, and sex trafficking in my state, and will continue to do it regardless of the outcome of the election.”
She ultimately placed last—far behind Trump’s pick, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, who came in first with nearly 29 percent of the vote just two weeks after receiving his endorsement. Mace has already backed South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson in the runoff, despite the fact that she accused him of protecting alleged child sex abusers earlier this year.