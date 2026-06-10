Key DOJ Staffer Wanted to Apply to Trump’s Slush Fund
Part of Patrick Davis’s role was to justify the slush fund to members of Congress, an overlap that worried Justice Department officials.
A top staffer at the Department of Justice asked to recuse himself from work related to Donald Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” so he could cash in on it.
The sudden request from Patrick Davis, the assistant attorney general for legislative affairs, concerned his colleagues because he’d been charged with liaising with Congress in order to set up the president’s slush fund, according to two administration officials who spoke to Politico.
“[Davis] has relationships with the senators, and it was a very tough time for him to back out,” one of the officials told Politico. “In a very fraught moment, with legislative affairs and stuff with the Hill, DOJ needed to have the head of leg. affairs involved.”
Davis’s potential claim to taxpayer dollars relates to his prior work as Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s top investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Davis was one of dozens of congressional aides whose phone and email records were quietly subpoenaed during the investigation into alleged Russian interference following the 2016 presidential election. Davis only discovered the subpoena years later.
“It felt like a violation, not simply on a personal level, but more importantly of the separation of powers given the nature of our oversight work,” Davis previously told The New York Times.
The two administration officials told Politico that Davis didn’t have a valid reason to recuse himself because the fund hadn’t been formally set up, and Davis would have been useful in preparing acting Attorney General Todd Blanche before he appeared on Capitol Hill to answer questions about the fund.
“It was a hard issue and he just didn’t want to deal with it and didn’t want to be there to address the difficult conversations,” one official told Politico. “The thing was a cop-out.”
A DOJ spokesperson told Politico that Davis had temporarily recused himself “out of an abundance of caution,” and it was later determined that the recusal was not necessary for “a number of reasons.”
Earlier this month, Blanche confirmed that plans for the fund are dead, but he and Trump have continued to rave about the idea.