Trump Team Gets Into Spat Over Iran Deal Signing
Donald Trump’s spokespeople had a different message from that of a diplomat from one of the mediating countries.
Hold up—did the United States actually sign a peace deal with Iran?
New reporting from Axios Wednesday cast doubt on whether U.S. and Iranian leaders have actually signed Donald Trump’s deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
A senior administration official told reporters that the deal was signed electronically on Saturday by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher. However, a diplomatic source from one of the countries who helped mediate talks told Axios that signing had never taken place.
A second source familiar with the negotiations claimed the electronic signing had taken place. It wasn’t entirely clear, though, why a second signing was necessary.
The diplomatic source’s claim directly contradicts the U.S. administration’s characterization of a done deal, and comes amid widespread confusion about what the memorandum of understanding actually says.
The Trump administration has refused to release the final MOU until a formal signing ceremony takes place. The supposedly secondary signing was originally scheduled for Friday, but now the United States and Iran are discussing the possibility of moving that ceremony up.
On Monday, Trump said that the deal with Iran was “already signed and the strait is already partially opened,” but speaking at the G7 Summit on Wednesday, he claimed the deal would be signed “shortly, tomorrow, maybe the next day.”
“We’re going to most likely sign a deal,” Trump said, but seemed less than sure.
Trump’s peace deal with Iran is increasingly reminiscent of one of his fictional trade deals, built on big loose agreements and threats that backfire on Americans. It’s gotten so bad that U.S. negotiators have even begun making efforts to downplay the actual text of the deal, claiming it was political performance more than staunch commitments.
It’s not clear whether or not the deal is signed, but that could potentially explain all the secrecy and mixed messaging.