Trump Team Gets Into Spat Over Iran Deal Signing

A senior administration official told reporters that the deal was signed electronically on Saturday by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher. However, a diplomatic source from one of the countries who helped mediate talks told Axios that signing had never taken place.

A second source familiar with the negotiations claimed the electronic signing had taken place. It wasn’t entirely clear, though, why a second signing was necessary.

The diplomatic source’s claim directly contradicts the U.S. administration’s characterization of a done deal, and comes amid widespread confusion about what the memorandum of understanding actually says.