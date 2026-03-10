Trump Was on Phone While Epstein Assaulted a 16-Year-Old, Victim Says
The woman says Jeffrey Epstein was already on the phone with Donald Trump when he ordered her to give him a massage.
Yet more evidence has emerged from the Epstein files suggesting that Donald Trump was well aware of the child sex trafficker’s criminal empire.
The Justice Department has slow-rolled the congressionally mandated release of the Epstein files, only releasing a fraction of the sweeping investigation to the public despite the December deadline. The agency held onto one particularly disturbing allegation until last week, when it released an FBI memo detailing an interview with a victim of Epstein’s who accused Trump of practically being in the same room while she was abused.
Epstein assaulted the Chilean-born Jane Doe on several occasions. In 2004, the pedophilic financier took her—then a 16-year-old girl—up the elevator of his seven-story Manhattan townhome, into the massage parlor, where he forced her to strip and rub his body as he spoke to Trump on speaker phone, the victim told federal investigators.
The victim claimed that she was a high school junior at the time. The FBI interview, which took place July 15, 2020, records the unidentified woman’s birth year as 1986.
“EPSTEIN got on the massage table and was on a speakerphone call with DONALD TRUMP,” the FBI memo reads. “[The victim] started getting undressed, and they started massaging him. (The victim) started massaging EPSTEIN’s feet and pointed to his back.”
The White House vehemently denied that Trump had any involvement with Epstein’s criminal activities, claiming that the unnamed woman was mentally unwell.
“These are completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Daily Beast.
It’s far from the only time Trump appears in the Epstein files. Trump is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the document cache, according to a New York Times review. All in all, Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache, according to the Times.
In another nauseating victim interview, the FBI noted allegations from a victim who claimed that Trump attempted to force her into giving him oral sex.
She remembered that Trump didn’t like the fact that she was a tomboy, and told her something to the effect of, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” He then unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis.” She “bit the shit out of it,” and Trump “struck her,” saying something to the effect of “Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” according to the interview. She was between 13 and 15 years old at the time.
Recent reports indicate that the DOJ has only released a fraction of the Epstein files, potentially holding onto upward of 50 terabytes that the agency has not yet disclosed. The recent releases, which include millions of pages of documents, amount to roughly 300 gigabytes, or 2 percent of the estimated total.