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JD Vance Spreads Three Big Lies About Iran Deal

Iran’s nuclear program has not been destroyed—and Iran has made no major commitments to rein it in.

JD Vance speaking at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance told three massive lies while defending the recently signed memorandum of understanding with Iran, which includes what many see as multiple U.S. capitulations on key points of contention.

Vance took the podium in Washington, D.C., Thursday afternoon to make his case.

“The nuclear weapons program is destroyed. It is gone. If the Iranians decided tomorrow to build a nuclear weapon, they simply don’t have the capacity in order to do that,” Vance said. “What we’re trying to ensure is they don’t rebuild that capacity—not just a year from now, two years from now, but many many years from now.”

This is lie number one. Although President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have claimed to have completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear program multiple times, U.S. intelligence reveals that there was limited damage during the course of the war. In fact, the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer. (Iran has long maintained that it is not seeking a nuclear weapon through its program.)

Vance also claimed that Iran has committed to destroying their enriched uranium stockpile and to cease enrichment—two more lies that aren’t even mentioned in the recently signed memorandum of understanding. In fact, Iran has never promised not to enrich throughout their entire nuclear history.

“Under this deal [Iran is] being allowed now to sell their oil freely. How is that not a financial benefit?” a reporter asked Vance. “And they’re being allowed to do that without making any new concrete nuclear commitments. So can you explain, how is that not lopsided?”

“They’ve made very concrete nuclear commitments—they’ve committed to the destruction of the highly enriched stockpile that they have in their possession,” Vance replied.

But that’s not what’s in the MOU. The final text says that Iran will use “minimum methodology” to gradually down-blend their stockpile. That is not the same as “the destruction of the highly enriched stockpile,” as Vance said. All other references to the uranium in the MOU remain vague, as both sides have agreed to revisit the issue at the end of a 60-day negotiating period.

The administration trotted out Vance to lie about how great his paltry deal he made with Iran was, and even he struggled to push the narrative effectively. The next 60 days will be a huge indicator of Vance’s actual negotiating abilities. As of right now, it’s not looking good.

Hafiz Rashid/
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Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan for Public Ownership of AI

The Vermont senator wants to create an AI sovereign wealth fund—with an annual public payout.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in a congressional hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders thinks the American people should have a stake in AI companies.

The democratic socialist from Vermont introduced a bill on Thursday where leading AI firms making at least $200 million in annual revenue would pay a one-time tax of 50 percent of stock to create a sovereign wealth fund for taxpayers, which would be worth about $7 trillion. That fund would have a 5 percent annual dividend for direct payments to Americans, which Sanders estimates would be more than $1,000.

“AI was not created out of thin air,” Sanders said in a statement. “It was not a brilliant idea that just popped into Mark Zuckerberg’s head or Elon Musk’s imagination. The foundation of AI is based on the collective knowledge of humanity and the creative work of tens of millions of people.

“The principle is simple: When a public resource generates wealth, the public should share in that wealth,” Sanders added. Under the terms of the bill, companies would have to split their AI and non-AI businesses.

Sanders is proposing that the fund would be managed by a newly created, bipartisan Independent Commission for Democratic AI, made up of seven members nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The commission could also have the power to use its voting shares in the companies to block AI decisions that are bad for the country.

“Left unchecked, Artificial Intelligence and robotics threatens the jobs, privacy rights and mental health of every man, woman and child in America,” Sanders’s statement said. “As a society, we can no longer sit back and allow a handful of Big Tech oligarchs to determine the future of this revolutionary technology with no democratic input.”

The bill is not without its pitfalls. The American taxpayer would be tied to the AI companies’ success, which comes at the cost of building unpopular data centers, displacing American jobs, and consuming vast amounts of electricity, including burning a lot of fossil fuels. In effect, the American public would own a profitable, but toxic, asset.

While the bill faces a tall order to pass, it’s a good start on the question of how to reign in and regulate AI. The ideal scenario, however, would have to go a lot further.

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Netanyahu Tries to Blow Up Iran Deal With Right-Wing Media Campaign

Israel seems determined to make Trump’s agreement with Iran implode.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a podium
ONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel is desperately trying to sabotage the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, continuing its bombings of Lebanon and secretly launching a right-wing media campaign to shift the narrative on the deal.

Israel killed at least three people in attacks on southern Lebanon on Thursday, just hours after the signed MOU specifically required an end to military aggression in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military released a new Lebanon occupation map, which shows a larger zone of control for the IDF in southern Lebanon.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to tell Trump ‘enough,’” the conservative Likud Party politician Moshe Saada said. “I am bound to defend Israelis, and withdrawing from Lebanon right now poses an existential threat to Israel. Duty demands that we strike Lebanon everywhere, around the clock, with maximum force and with no proportionality.”

Aside from dropping bombs, Israel is turning to the right-wing media sphere to kill the deal, with sources telling CNN that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to use pro-Israel voices like Fox News host Mark Levin and Senator Lindsey Graham. (Graham, so far, has tentatively praised the deal.) With the bombings and the media campaign, it’s clear that Israel is feeling much less secure in its relation to the administration, as Trump continues to publicly distance himself from their actions.

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GOP Senator Says Iran Should Have Ballistic Missiles

“They have to be able to defend themselves, or otherwise we turn this into a forever war.”

Senator Roger Marshall speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall previously told Americans that freedom was more important than their pocketbooks. Now, he’s folding on the central aims of Donald Trump’s disastrous war in Iran.

During an appearance on CNN Wednesday night, host Kaitlan Collins asked Marshall if he believed Iran should be allowed to maintain its ballistic missile stockpile.

“You know, I’m hesitating,” Marshall said. “I prefer that they not. I sort of don’t want them to have long-distance missiles, I don’t want them to have nuclear armed missiles. I would prefer they didn’t, but I don’t think that’s the key issue here. I think that they have to be able to defend themselves.”

“You think Iran needs to be able to defend itself?” Collins pressed.

“I do, I think that they have to be able to defend themselves, or otherwise we turn this into a forever war,” Marshall said. “You’re never gonna get them—short of boots on the ground—surrendering everything, an unconditional agreement, if you will.”

Marshall seemed to be echoing Donald Trump’s remarks during a press conference at the G7 Summit, when the president claimed he didn’t actually mind if Iran had ballistic missiles. “If other countries have them, it’s a little bit unfair for them not to have some,” Trump told reporters later.

But eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile was a key aim of “Operation Epic Fury” from the beginning.

Marshall was an enthusiastic cheerleader for Trump’s military campaign, even as it sent energy prices skyrocketing. Now, he’s trying to sell Trump’s lackluster peace deal—but clearly, his heart’s just not really in it.

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Trump Quietly Moves Millions in Federal Funds to White House Ballroom

Trump’s budget office just shifted $352 million in Secret Service funds.

White House ballroom construction
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House ballroom construction on June 9

After being denied funds for his ballroom by Congress, President Trump has secretly taken them from somewhere else.

Last week, the White House Office of Management and Budget moved $352 million earmarked for Secret Service resources toward “White House Security Measures,” NOTUS reports. Those Secret Service funds had originally been set up by Trump’s tax law, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” passed last year.

A source familiar with the Secret Service budget told The Washington Post the funds will be used to build a new White House East Wing, which includes the ballroom.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress also warned the funds are being covertly diverted to Trump’s ballroom project.

“I don’t know whether it’s the ballroom, but it sounds like the ballroom,” Democratic Senator Brian Schatz said to NOTUS.

“That’s a big problem,” Republican Senator Thom Tillis said. “That sounds like a different way to fund the East Wing project. If the East Wing needs support, we should be transparent about if that is in fact what happened. It seems strangely similar to the ask of Congress, but my God, we just had people from [the] Secret Service coming here saying they needed more money, how they needed more funding, and now we may be shifting it away from a Secret Service priority. I just need details. On its face it doesn’t sound right.”

Democratic Senator Chris Coons is also suspicious.

“I think there’s been more and more credible coverage that President Trump was just flat-out lying when he said the taxpayers will not pay a dime for his ballroom,” Coons said. “I think he is now trying to find ways to funnel public money into it.”

Trump’s ballroom is expected to cost $600 million, and half of that cost will come from taxpayers, according to a Washington Post report from earlier this week. Raiding the Secret Service’s money pot would cover that and more. This wouldn’t be the first time Trump has dipped his hand into funds appropriated by his own budget bill. His administration has previously used those funds to buy a luxury jet for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and for “border security executive travel.”

When NOTUS asked an OMB official about the transfer of funds Wednesday, that official brought up the ballroom unprompted.

“The ballroom will be built with private donations the President has secured,” the official said in a statement to NOTUS. “The administration and the President have been very clear about the need for additional security at the White House complex and the role the Secret Service, in addition to other White House components, will play in supporting the necessary security elements associated with the East Wing Modernization project.”

This story has been updated.

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