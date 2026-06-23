Trump Frantically Begs Illinois Governor to Call Him
The president thinks he can magically solve crime in Chicago.
President Trump is practically begging Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to allow a federal takeover of Chicago.
“At least 39 people injured, 4 dead, in Chicago weekend shootings. Governor Pritzker, I, as President, can fix this, FAST and Permanently. D.C., Memphis, New Orleans, all down to record lows, and quickly!” Trump wrote just after midnight Tuesday on Truth Social. “CALL ME!”
Trump said the same thing out loud on Monday, calling the city of Chicago a “shooting field.”
“If the governor would call me … I would solve the Chicago problem in three, four months,” he said in the Oval Office.
Chicago has long been on Trump’s radar for a federal takeover, and he has exchanged barbs with both Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson since his return to the White House last year.
President Trump has already brought federal takeovers to Washington D.C, Memphis, and Minneapolis, with varying results. His claims of cleaning up each city are tenuous at best, as each city has had violent and negative experiences with the influx of federal agents and the National Guard.
Pritzker has yet to respond, while Johnson commented Monday after the president’s comments in the White House.
“Trump has worked overtime to defund the agencies and programs that actually build safer communities. Whether it’s by defunding the ATF—the federal agency tasked with getting illegal weapons off our streets—stripping our community violence intervention partners of their funding, or starting illegal wars that send prices skyrocketing, Trump has completely betrayed his promise to working Americans and is making all of our lives less safe,” Johnson wrote on X.