Trump Frantically Begs Illinois Governor to Call Him

Trump said the same thing out loud on Monday, calling the city of Chicago a “shooting field.”

“If the governor would call me … I would solve the Chicago problem in three, four months,” he said in the Oval Office.

While talking about the reflecting pool, Trump says if Governor Pritzker calls him, he could solve the Chicago problem. pic.twitter.com/EQNRL7ynoN — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

Chicago has long been on Trump’s radar for a federal takeover, and he has exchanged barbs with both Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson since his return to the White House last year.