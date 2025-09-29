JB Pritzker Demands Americans Call Trump Exactly What He Is

Priztker: if federal agents fired upon journalists and protesters, when unprovoked, what would we call it?



If federal agents marched down busy streets harassing civilians and demanding their papers, what would we say?



I don't think we'd have any trouble calling it what it is.… pic.twitter.com/sPI5mylLWO — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2025

This weekend, there was a surge in federal immigration enforcement in Chicago as armed agents patrolled the city. Pritzker on Monday said that Trump is also planning to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois.

Chicago has been on Trump’s hit list since Trump announced his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., in August, along with multiple other mostly Black cities like Baltimore and Memphis. Earlier this month, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore—Robert Duvall’s character from Apocalypse Now—with Chicago burning in the background.

Pritzker—along with California’s Gavin Newsom—has been among the loudest voices as governors across America prepare to have their power and state sovereignty stripped. Only time will tell how much they’ll be able to stop Trump, as any resistance to the president’s draconian federal invasions will require cohesion from state leaders, local leaders, businesses, and neighbors. A fight is certainly coming, and Pritzker and Chicago seem up for it.