White House Flips Out After Chicago Mayor Announces “ICE-Free Zones”

Last week, the federal government came to a partial standstill over a Democratic proposal to extend tax credits for the Affordable Care Act that were set to expire at the end of the year. An estimated 5.1 million Americans will lose their insurance by 2034 if ACA funding expires at the end 2025, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Johnson and other Republicans have run themselves ragged claiming that extending the subsidies would grant undocumented immigrants access to federal funds—which they are not eligible for, and never have been.

In reality, the Republican plan to “fix health care” would leave millions of Americans without it. The GOP-crafted spending bill passed in July is projected to cut $1.1 trillion from the Medicaid and ACA marketplace by 2034, as well as impose higher work requirements for able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid, increase the rate of Medicaid redeterminations, and eliminate eligibility for lawfully present immigrants such as asylum seekers and refugees. The CBO predicted that Trump’s “big beautiful bill” will leave an estimated 10 million more people without health insurance in 2034.

Last week, Johnson struggled to downplay just how much glee Trump was taking in preparing sweeping cuts to the federal workforce amid the government shutdown.