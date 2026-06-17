Senate Republicans Threaten Hegseth Over Iran Girls’ School Strike

At the time, Pentagon intel had led them to believe that the school was actually an Iranian base. It was not. The DOD initially did not take responsibility for the strike.

The vast majority of the 175 people killed in the strikes were children, according to Iranian officials.

Senators have also asked Hegseth to turn over all the video footage of his department’s bombing campaign against small boats in the Caribbean, for which the death toll recently surpassed 205 people.