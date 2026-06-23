Trump Now Lying About “Record” Amount of Oil Passing Through Strait
As backlash to his Iran deal grows, Trump has once again taken to lying about all his victories.
President Donald Trump blatantly lied about how much oil is actually travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing backlash to his peace deal.
In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump bragged that the 19 million barrels of oil that flowed through the strait on Monday constituted “an all time RECORD.”
That’s a complete lie. Before the U.S. attacked Iran, an average of 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait every day, according to the IAEA—more than Trump’s so-called “all time RECORD.”
Plus, Trump’s numbers don’t seem to add up anyway.
From Saturday to Monday, only 109 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported, citing Kpler, a global maritime data firm. That’s the largest three-day number since the war began in February—but still less than the nearly 140 ships that once passed through the strait on a daily basis. So, it seems unlikely that 19 million barrels could have passed through it in one day with the strait still facing restrictions.
This wouldn’t be the first time that Trump pushed phony numbers about oil. Trump previously claimed that he’d directed the military to conduct a “secret mission” to liberate more than 100 million barrels of oil through the essential trade passageway without anybody knowing—including his own energy secretary!
Trump’s latest lies were part of a larger meltdown Tuesday, as Iran denied having made commitments the Trump administration touted as a done deal.