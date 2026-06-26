Trump’s America 250 Fair Running Into Major Issues After Just One Day

Food hall at Great American State Fair has lost power - they have food but tell me all their ice cream has melted 😭 pic.twitter.com/5sQXOEvUVl — Homa Bash (@HomaBashNews) June 25, 2026

In order to cool off, attendees crowded under one of the only sources of shade on the National Mall—Trump’s TEMU Arc de Triomphe.

Trump’s Great American State Fair was already off to a rocky start Wednesday evening when dozens of attendees were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.

The line for admission appeared to dwindle on the festival’s second day.