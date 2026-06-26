Trump’s America 250 Fair Running Into Major Issues After Just One Day
The “Great American State Fair” is already facing major problems—and it’s not just about the states pulling out.
Somehow President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair keeps getting worse.
As temperatures topped 80 degrees Thursday, the festival’s food hall lost power causing all the ice cream to melt, according to Fox 5 DC reporter Homa Bash.
In order to cool off, attendees crowded under one of the only sources of shade on the National Mall—Trump’s TEMU Arc de Triomphe.
Trump’s Great American State Fair was already off to a rocky start Wednesday evening when dozens of attendees were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.
The line for admission appeared to dwindle on the festival’s second day.
Also on Thursday, Pennsylvania joined nine other states that pulled out of Trump’s Freedom 250 gala on the National Mall, including Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Vermont.
A stall celebrating Maine remained empty Thursday, because the state did not send a delegation to Trump’s festival. Connecticut too, was “just chairs” according to Bash.
All in all, it seems like Trump’s festival isn’t a resounding success, but who can be surprised when the president has shrunk the meaning of patriotism to be more about him than about the country he leads?