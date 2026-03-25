MAGA Election Fraud Activist Found Guilty of Election Fraud
Harry Wait was found guilty by a jury of his peers.
In a failed attempt to prevent voter fraud, a Wisconsin man was convicted of … voter fraud.
Harry Wait, a 71-year-old MAGA loyalist, was found guilty of election fraud and identity theft in Racine County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. In 2022, he admitted to unlawfully requesting the ballots of Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason, which he claims proves how easy it is to commit voter fraud.
He was charged with two misdemeanor election fraud charges and one felony identity theft charge.
The retired consultant is the leader of H.O.T Government, a Wisconsin group that aims “to hold public officials and institutions accountable to the people they serve.” The group claims both Wisconsin and federal elections are riddled with fraud, and it unwaveringly maintains that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Trump lost Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.
Wait has spent years mobilizing against Wisconsin’s state website that allows voters to order mail-in ballots, the same one he used to feign the identities of Vos and Mason.
His conviction comes as Trump and the GOP desperately try to pass the SAVE Act, a bill that would supposedly prevent voter fraud (which is exceedingly rare), but in reality would disenfranchise millions of marginalized voters.
“It’s not about me. It’s about the republic,” Wait said during the trial. His actions have garnered praise among Republicans. At rallies, supporters across Wisconsin have worn “Free Harry Wait” T-shirts, and in 2022, Senator Ron Johnson called Wait a “white hat hacker.”
“I would do it again,” Wait told WTMJ following the verdict.