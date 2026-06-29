Trump, 80, is Paranoid About Communism Thanks to Mamdani

“I think it’s a big threat to our nation, actually, because it’s not socialism, it’s really communism,” Trump said.

“I think it’s the biggest threat to our nation there is, maybe since our founding. That includes World War I, World War II, September 11th. It includes the, uh, Pearl Harbor attack. I think this is the biggest threat,” Trump said. “People will smile when I say that, but the smart people are gonna say, ‘You know, he’s probably right.’ It’s basically introducing communism into the United States of America.”

Reporter: Mamdani said he was open to being the poster child for socialist candidates.



Trump: It's really communism. I think it's the biggest threat to our nation since our founding—that includes World War 1, World War 2, September 11th. It includes the Pearl Harbor attack . I… pic.twitter.com/NR3p3CZ9r0 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2026

Clearly, Trump needs a bit of a history lesson. “Who’s gonna tell him about World War Two?” historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote on X.