Dr. Oz Gives Trump the Weirdest, Grossest Compliment Yet
Donald Trump is super healthy and manly, according to Dr. Oz.
Dr. Oz waved off national concerns Wednesday about Donald Trump’s health, claiming that the president is “healthy as a bull.”
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator told the New York Post podcast that Trump’s “success to longevity as well as good health is his incredible passion for what he is doing.”
Oz further claimed that Trump’s testosterone was “great,” recalling an instance in which Trump was on his daytime TV show and shared what the president claimed was a doctor’s note. “The one problem was his weight, which to this day he gives me a hard time about,” Oz said.
But America is not convinced. Trump’s decision to drag the country into another popular Middle East war, his extreme threats to annihilate Iranian civilization, and his recent public errors—including discoloration on his skin, repeatedly falling asleep during critical meetings, his inability to maintain his focus, and his amnesia on even the most basic details—have collectively alarmed the public regarding the 79-year-old’s mental health and his continued aptitude for the country’s biggest job.
Just last week, Trump forgot when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and that one of his most fervent GOP critics—North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis—is still in the Senate. Trump also opted to go to a UFC tournament instead of overseeing his administration’s peace talks with Iran, and DoorDashed McDonalds to the Oval Office in a PR stunt that even he retroactively admitted was “tacky.”
Even his own advisers have anonymously admitted that Trump’s extreme mood swings have derailed peace talks with Iran.
HIs behavior has elicited a cultural shift on the ideological left and right. A group of MAGA thoughtleaders—including Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly—have denounced Trump’s recent behavior as it relates to the war in Iran. Trump’s response, which involved completely disavowing his political acolytes, drove a deeper wedge in his movement.
Liberal lawmakers, meanwhile, have invoked the 25th amendment, formally challenging Trump’s mental acuity. Fifty House Democrats have filed legislation to create a commission that could shove Trump out of power and install Vice President JD Vance as his replacement.
Other Democrats have called for the president to have his brain tested by the end of the month. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin demanded that Trump undergo a cognitive test by April 25, citing Trump’s escalating aggression toward Iran.
Meanwhile, the majority of the voting public has assessed the situation and determined that the House should impeach Trump. That statistic includes one in five of his own supporters, according to a poll published Wednesday by Strength in Numbers.