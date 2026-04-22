Dr. Oz Gives Trump the Weirdest, Grossest Compliment Yet

Oz further claimed that Trump’s testosterone was “great,” recalling an instance in which Trump was on his daytime TV show and shared what the president claimed was a doctor’s note. “The one problem was his weight, which to this day he gives me a hard time about,” Oz said.

But America is not convinced. Trump’s decision to drag the country into another popular Middle East war, his extreme threats to annihilate Iranian civilization, and his recent public errors—including discoloration on his skin, repeatedly falling asleep during critical meetings, his inability to maintain his focus, and his amnesia on even the most basic details—have collectively alarmed the public regarding the 79-year-old’s mental health and his continued aptitude for the country’s biggest job.

Just last week, Trump forgot when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and that one of his most fervent GOP critics—North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis—is still in the Senate. Trump also opted to go to a UFC tournament instead of overseeing his administration’s peace talks with Iran, and DoorDashed McDonalds to the Oval Office in a PR stunt that even he retroactively admitted was “tacky.”