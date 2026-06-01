Election Denier and MAGA Darling Tina Peters Is Free From Prison
This is a troubling sign for the integrity of our future elections.
Tina Peters—the Trump-supporting, election-denying former Colorado county election clerk found guilty of tampering with voting machines—is now free.
Peters was freed from prison on Monday after Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis granted her clemency and reduced her sentence just weeks earlier. The move angered other local Democrats, even leading them to censure him. Now, he claims that he “concluded that her sentence was simply too long.”
Peters was originally sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiring to publicize voting machine records in Mesa County, turning all cameras off while allowing fellow election denier Conan Hayes to copy, photograph, and download information in an effort to prove President Trump’s absurd claims of election fraud in 2020.
This is a developing story.