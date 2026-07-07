Trump Kicks Off NATO Meeting With Wild Threat to Seize Greenland

President Trump still wants to take control of Greenland, threatening to seize the country while speaking to reporters in Turkey Tuesday.

“That’s what hurt my relationship with NATO. Because Greenland doesn’t help Denmark, Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States. And it’s surrounded by China ships and Russian ships,” Trump said. “That should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. And when NATO wouldn’t go along with it, and with all of the money we spend to help them with Russia, and we don’t have to spend any money. We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe.”