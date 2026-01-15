Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

NATO Countries Deploy to Greenland After U.S. Talks Fall Apart

Some NATO members have launched a joint exercise in the Arctic territory.

The Joint Arctic Command headquarters in Nuuk, Greenland
Julia Wäschenbach/picture alliance/Getty Images

NATO is rallying to protect Greenland from the United States.

Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, and Switzerland have all confirmed plans to deploy military personnel to Greenland, after diplomatic talks with the United States this week ended in disaster, CNBC reported Thursday. 

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X Wednesday that the French military would “participate in the joint exercises” organized by Denmark in Greenland called Operation Arctic Endurance. The BBC reported that senior French diplomat Olivier Poivre d’Arvor confirmed that initial deployment of  just 15 service members was intended to “show the U.S. that NATO is present.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also announced Wednesday that “several officers” from the Swedish Armed Forces had been sent “at Denmark’s request.” The BBC reported two Norwegian soldiers, one British military officer, and a Dutch naval officer had also been sent. 

Following a meeting Wednesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and other U.S. representatives, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke said that he “didn’t manage to change the American position.” And Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who did not attend the meeting, said there was still a “fundamental disagreement” about the “American ambition to take over Greenland.”

Ahead of talks Wednesday, Trump proclaimed again that the United States “needs” Greenland in order to build his “Golden Dome” security system. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Now Wants to Send U.S. Troops to Mexico

The Trump administration is putting pressure on Mexico, emboldened by its recent military operation in Venezuela.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump wants to put U.S. boots on the ground in Mexico to fight drug cartels, once again reinforcing his complete disregard for the concept of state sovereignty.

According to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump has been pushing for “the participation of U.S. forces,” even though Mexico says it’s not necessary.

Nonetheless, The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration prefers to send either Special Forces (green berets) or CIA officers to join Mexican forces while they raid suspected fentanyl labs. Trump first made the request early last year but raised the idea again after the U.S. military abducted Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

The Mexican government remains staunchly opposed to the proposition.

“We have highly trained army units and special forces,” Mexico’s national security chief, Omar García Harfuch, said last month. “What would they be needed for? … What we need is information.” Harfuch has overseen what he says is a fourfold crackdown on labs and cartels since Sheinbaum came into power.

This has been a long time coming. Trump has floated bombing and invading Mexico repeatedly since returning to office, and has certainly been emboldened by the brazen kidnapping of Maduro. Now, as he sets his eyes on Mexico, the popularity and legitimacy of Sheinbaum and her administration hang in the balance.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Washington Post in Uproar Over Jeff Bezos Reaction to FBI Raid

Bezos doesn’t seem to care that the FBI raided the home of a reporter who covers President Trump.

Jeff Bezos
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has stayed noticeably silent after one of the newspaper’s reporters, Hannah Natanson, had her home searched by federal agents Wednesday—and the Post’s staff isn’t happy.

Status.news reports that several of the publication’s employees aren’t happy with their owner’s muted reaction to the raid. One called it “nauseating and irresponsible to have our owner remain silent given this unprecedented event,” while another said they were “disappointed” but “not surprised.”

“If there was a moment to stand up for our journalistic values, this would be it,” a third staffer said.

The newspaper’s executive editor, Matt Murray, forcefully condemned the search, which resulted in a phone and a smartwatch being seized from Natanson’s home.

“This extraordinary, aggressive action is deeply concerning and raises profound questions and concern around the constitutional protections for our work,” Murray wrote in an internal memo. “The Washington Post has a long history of zealous support for robust press freedoms. The entire institution stands by those freedoms and our work.”

Bezos, though, hasn’t said anything, even as the Post’s own editorial board and other publications, such as The New York Times, have spoken out. That’s possibly due to Bezos’s efforts to cozy up to President Trump in his second term, donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund and attending the inauguration in person.

Since then, Bezos has shifted the Post’s opinion section to the right, paid $40 million to first lady Melania Trump for the rights to a documentary, and has met privately with the president multiple times. All signs point to Bezos staying silent in order to keep Trump happy and protect his billions.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Is Using a Terrifying Palantir App to Determine Where to Raid

The app shows potential deportation targets on a map.

Masked federal immigration agents stand in Minneapolis during an anti-ICE protest
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How are ICE agents picking where to commit their next act of wanton violence? Well, Palantir has an app for that!

According to a user guide obtained by 404 Media, the app provides ICE agents with a digital map populated by potential deportation targets, each of which has their own detailed dossier, including information such as their name, date of birth, Alien Registration Number (a unique identifier assigned by the U.S. government), and a photograph of the target. The dossier also includes a “confidence score” out of 100 as to how certain the app is of the target’s address.

“Enhanced Leads Identification & Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) is a targeting tool designed to improve capabilities for identifying and prioritizing high-value targets through advanced analytics,” the user guide states.

The information comes from a number of sources, including the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and something called CLEAR, which could be an investigation software from Thomson Reuters, according to 404Media.

The app’s “Geospatial Lead Sourcing Tab” allows ICE agents to select targets based on a number of criteria, including “Bios & IDs,” “Criminality,” “Location,” and “Operations,” the user guide shows. Using the app, ICE agents can select individual targets or multiple targets at once by drawing a shape around a selected area. During a sworn deposition earlier this month about a “dragnet” raid in Woodburn, Oregon, an officer with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Unit said that agents used the app to find target-rich areas.

“You’re going to go to a more dense population rather than … like, if there’s one pin at a house and the likelihood of them actually living there is like 10 percent … you’re not going to go there,” said the agent, who was identified as “JB” in the court documents obtained by 404 Media.

While the user guide does not explicitly state what company created the app, the app’s full name appears in a $29.9 million supplemental agreement with Palantir that started in September and is planned to continue for at least a year, 404Media reported.

ICE previously signed an agreement with Palantir in July to develop an ImmigrationOS platform, which would use artificial intelligence to identify and track potential targets. ICE has also assembled a team to monitor social media 24/7, surveying platforms including Instagram, X, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Grave AI Recruiting Error Is Making ICE Even More Dangerous

Many of the ICE agents taking over American streets didn’t receive the proper training.

Nearly a dozen masked Border Patrol agents wearing camo
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement used artificial intelligence to streamline its rush to add 10,000 more agents to its countrywide crackdown, according to NBC. This resulted in a grave technical error, as recruits were hired and assigned to field offices without adequate training.

The AI was supposed to simply scan résumés and identify recruits for the law enforcement officers, or LEO, program. The program requires four weeks of online training, while applicants who aren’t LEOs require eight. But most of all recent applicants reviewed were classified by the AI as LEOs, allowing them to forgo half of the required training even though they had no law enforcement experience whatsoever—a decision that could be dangerous for all involved.

The mistake was not identified until mid-fall, when ICE was through most of its hiring upswing. While it is in the process of correcting the mistake, how many of those 10,000 officers entered American streets with only four weeks of training?

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

“Another Tuskegee”: Leaked Docs Reveal CDC Is Funding Deadly Study

The CDC is funding a horrific hepatitis experiment on babies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands in front of a gold embellishment on the wall of the White House Oval Office.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a heavily flawed vaccine trial in west Africa that is being described as “another Tuskegee.”

The health newsletter Inside Medicine obtained the protocols for a study receiving $1.6 million to experiment on babies in Guinea-Bissau. The experiment is a “randomized controlled trial to assess the effects of neonatal Hepatitis B vaccination on early-life mortality, morbidity, and long-term developmental outcomes,” according to a Federal Register notice. 

The comparisons to Tuskegee, an experiment in which the U.S. government let syphilis go unchecked in African Americans in Alabama from 1932 to 1972, came from an unnamed CDC official who spoke to Inside Medicine. 

“This is another Tuskegee,” the official said. “We are allowing children, infants, to be exposed to Hepatitis B when we could prevent it, and then follow them for five years to see what happens. That’s not long enough to see the long-term benefits, but might be long enough to find some non-specific effects.”

The experiment had raised ethical concerns at the time the funding grant was announced in December, with Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine telling The Guardian that it “has set alarm bells ringing in the global health community.” The World Health Organization has recommended the hepatitis B vaccination at birth since 2009. 

But the experiment’s protocols not only legitimize those concerns, they raise them. Inside Medicine found that there’s no placebo in the trial, and that this experiment is studying  a vaccine known to be effective in order to find “non-specific effects” of vaccines. That’s language straight from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s echo chamber, as he and his fellow anti-vaxxers make unfounded claims that many vaccines have unknown harmful effects. 

The study is also flawed because hepatitis B causes serious problems later in life, not shortly after birth, so trying to measure mortality and morbidity is not likely to yield any useful conclusions right away. Plus, none of the vaccines in the study are FDA-approved, raising the question of why the CDC is funding a study of vaccines that aren’t available to Americans. 

Other issues in the trial include a lack of testing of mothers for hepatitis B, meaning that some of the babies at the highest risk for contracting it could be left without the vaccine, and that there’s no “stop” protocol in case the results are very bad for the participants. The Department of Health and Human Services is defending the study by claiming Guinea-Bissau isn’t mandating the hepatitis B vaccine until 2027 anyway.

However, the $1.6 million grant could instead be used to vaccinate Guinea-Bissau’s children for a decade against hepatitis B, calling into question the usefulness of this experiment. 

All of this seems to confirm that Kennedy’s views are now becoming U.S. government and CDC policy, with eugenics-style experiments being given the green light in an attempt to legitimize anti-vaccine views. How many experiments like this will there be, and how many lives will be lost? 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Is Keeping Money From Venezuelan Oil Sale in Offshore Account

This is completely unprecedented.

Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hold hands aboard Air Force One.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump greets Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting aboard Air Force One in Doha on October 25, 2025.

President Trump is keeping proceeds from the first sale of Venezuelan oil in an offshore bank account based in Qatar, according to reporting from Semafor. The sale was worth $500 million.

This unprecedented move is yet another middle finger to Venezuelan sovereignty and once again raises questions about the president’s cozy relationship with the Qatari government.

“There is no basis in law for a president to set up an offshore account that he controls so that he can sell assets seized by the American military,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told Semafor. “That is precisely a move that a corrupt politician would be attracted to.”

That seems to be exactly what Trump is doing. Trump has vowed to “indefinitely” control Venezuela’s oil, claiming the proceeds will be given back to the U.S. and Venezuela.

Still, it remains unclear just how that money held in Qatar will benefit the Venezuelan people the administration claims to care about.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act to Stop Minnesota Protests

Donald Trump will do whatever it takes to stop the protests against his regime.

A person holds up a sign that says, "Fuck ICE" during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

President Donlad Trump threatened Thursday to send the U.S. military into Minnesota, following the state’s second shooting involving a federal officer in as many weeks.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Protests in Minneapolis escalated Wednesday night after a federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan immigrant fleeing from a traffic stop. The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the man and two others attacked a federal agent with a snow shovel and a broom handle, causing the officer to fear for his life. This claim has not been independently verified.

At least 200 protesters gathered near the apparent scene, launching fireworks at police officers, who deployed gas in order to disperse the crowd, but it didn’t work, The New York Times reported. Heavily armed Border Patrol agents arrived but were beaten back by protesters wielding snowballs, and unleashed a chemical gas on the crowd before they went. Shortly after, ICE agents arrived in an unmarked vehicle and sprayed chemicals in the protesters’ faces. One protester fired several fireworks toward the agents’ vehicle as they departed.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed on X Wednesday that the so-called “Minnesota Insurrection” was the “direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement.” Addressing Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Blanche wrote that he was “focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

This latest shooting comes just one week after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a mother of three, sparking widespread outrage at the killing of an American citizen. The Trump administration claimed that Good had been attempting to ram federal agents in an act of so-called “domestic terror,” but video evidence suggests otherwise. Trump most recently claimed her death was the result of being “disrespectful” of law enforcement.

It seems that the Trump administration has been actively provoking unrest in Minnesota, deploying an additional 1,000 federal immigration officers after Good’s death, targeting the states with racist smears about Somali immigrants, and suspending funding to childcare programs. In recent weeks, some have speculated that invoking the Insurrection Act was Trump’s plan all along, as part of a master plan to seize control—and even suspend elections.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

ICE Shoots Another Man in Minneapolis as Crackdown Escalates

The situation in Minnesota seems to be getting worse with each passing day.

Federal agents deploy tear gas and pepper balls.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images
Federal agents deploy tear gas and pepper balls against community members during a protest as tensions intensified following a shooting involving federal law enforcement in north Minneapolis, on January 14.

ICE has shot another person in Minneapolis, raising tensions in an already inflamed atmosphere.

The Department of Homeland Security said that an ICE officer shot a Venezuelan man in north Minneapolis Wednesday night after he attacked agents during a traffic stop. Following the shooting, a crowd of protesters gathered, setting off fireworks and throwing snowballs at federal agents. Law enforcement responded with chemical irritants, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told people to “leave immediately.”

The shooting took place about 4.5 miles away from where Renee Good was shot last week, according to a DHS statement. DHS said that they tried to stop the undocumented man, only for him to drive away and then take off on foot after crashing into a car. DHS claims that when they reached the person, two other people from a nearby apartment arrived and attacked an ICE agent.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” DHS said. According to the city of Minneapolis, the Venezuelan man escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

The Trump administration seems to be bent on making the situation worse in Minneapolis. More agents are being sent to the city, even as many of them are miserable and feel the government is making things worse. Agents are reportedly going door to door looking for Asian immigrants, federal prosecutors are quitting rather than follow the administration’s orders, and even podcaster Joe Rogan has turned on the White House over ICE’s violence.

President Trump claims that a “DAY OF RECKONING” is coming for Minnesota. He may be right, but not in the way he thinks. The backlash is only growing larger.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE’s Secret Programs to Spy on All of Us Exposed

Here’s how ICE is building a secret domestic spy network.

A protester stand with their hands raised above their head as masked federal immigration agents walk towards them
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The brutality Americans are witnessing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is just the tip of the iceberg: The agency is reportedly running nearly two dozen secret operations to spy on all of us.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported Wednesday that he’d received a “sensitive” 15-page government document outlining 21 “major” ICE operations leaked by a concerned Border Patrol official. These operations, many of which had previously gone unreported, have resulted in 6,852 apprehensions since June, according to the document.

One document outlined a program called Operation Abracadabra, which is the process of interviewing 100 percent of detainees in order to identify follow-on targets, such as stash houses, in order to “target transnational criminal corporations.”

A leaked slide explained Operation Abracadabra’s purpose as “tying every individual who crosses the border illegally to a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a Transnational Criminal Organization, and/or utilizing the intelligence to develop targets.”

Another program was Operation Benchwarmer, a plan to use plainclothes agents “embedded in transport vans, sally ports, processing areas, and detention cells” to secretly spy on immigrants who have been detained. That operation already includes 2,000 “intelligence assets” across the country.

Another “secret” program Klippenstein mentioned was Operation Tidal Wave, a state-wide operation in Florida that led to the arrests of 1,120 people, only 63 percent of whom had a criminal record. Another, Operation Fleur De Lis, could potentially refer to an operation in Louisiana where the Department of Homeland Security deployed CBP agents in November. The goal of another operation, called “Dust Off,” was less clear.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington