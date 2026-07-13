Trump Blows Up Iran Talks as He Tries to Take Over Strait of Hormuz
The president thinks now is a good time to try to make money off the Strait of Hormuz.
President Trump announced Monday morning that he is reinstating the U.S. military blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.”
Trump also suggested the United States will charge a 20 percent rate on “all cargo shipped” through the strait.
Trump last instituted a blockade on the strait in April, after Iran had already closed the vital passageway. The U.S. blockade wasn’t particularly successful back then, considering that Iran had the economic resources to outlast it, and ended with the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding last month.
This is a developing story.