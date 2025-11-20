Trump Discussed Taking Over CNN With Larry Ellison
The Trump administration wants Paramount to seize CNN next—and fire the current hosts.
President Trump and Larry Ellison—the conservative billionaire behind Oracle who wants to “retrain” the TikTok algorithm to be more pro-Israel—met to discuss which CNN hosts to fire if Ellison acquired the media company in a Paramount Warner Bros. Discovery deal, according to a Guardian report.
The two discussed firing Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar (both of whom Trump has issues with) and putting CBS’s 60 Minutes—now controlled by another Zionist, Bari Weiss—on CNN. While Paramount is run by Ellion’s son David, the senior Ellison owns the biggest share of the company.
This casual conversation shows that billionaires with agendas and a direct line to Trump have the power to change what Americans are seeing in the entire media landscape—from their TikTok For You page to their television. But FCC chair Brendan Carr, who made news earlier this fall for his active muzzling of late night host Jimmy Kimmel, doesn’t foresee any antitrust or corruption problems.
“I’d be very surprised if there was an FCC role at all in that type of transaction,” Carr previously told The Guardian, also mentioning that he was “not focused on the rumor mills around those transactions.”
Paramount’s initial bid for Warner Bros. is due Thursday, November 20.