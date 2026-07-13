South Carolina Governor Picks Lindsey Graham’s Sister to Finish Term

Graham passed away on Saturday night following what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” The next morning, a preliminary medical report found that Graham had died from a tear in his aorta due to the hardening of his arteries.

McMaster, addressing Nordone, recalled how she broke into tears when he initially asked her to serve in the wake of her brother’s death.

“Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him,” Nordone said at a press conference. “I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted, and I plan to honor him in this way.”