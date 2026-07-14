MAGA Senator Spurs Conspiracy About Mitch McConnell’s Proof of Life

“I’ve just heard from some other sources that was an older photo. So I really don’t know,” Johnson said. “I haven’t talked to Mitch—I certainly wish he and his family well, I hope he can recover. Listen, it’s sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is.”

The Kentucky senator went missing for nearly a month, with little explanation offered by his office, after he was found unconscious in his Washington residence and rushed to the hospital on June 14. The media blackout finally ended on Sunday, when McConnell’s office shared a photo of the lawmaker beside his wife, holding a copy of The Washington Post’s Sunday sports section in his lap.

In a statement released by McConnell’s office alongside the image, the lawmaker explained several things that had not happened to him—including that he didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion, and he hadn’t had a heart attack or stroke—rather than what had. The 84-year-old Republican did not offer any clarification on his current health condition, other than to say he had dealt with a “mild case of pneumonia” during his time in the hospital.