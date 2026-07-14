E. Jean Carroll Finally Gets Her First Payment From Trump

Screenshot

The distribution of funds comes more than three years after Trump was found civilly liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store in late 1995.

“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told CBS News. “Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”

After many legal challenges, Judge Lewis Kaplan (who shares no relation to Carroll’s attorney) decided last week that Carroll should receive the money, despite yet another pending appeal from Trump’s team on the Supreme Court docket. The Supreme Court had originally declined to hear Trump’s petition on June 29. That day, Carroll wrote on her Substack: “THIS WIN IS FOR EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD!”