E. Jean Carroll Finally Gets Her First Payment From Trump
Hey Siri, play “B*tch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna.
Donald Trump has finally paid E. Jean Caroll.
The columnist has received $5,625,000 from a court-controlled trust, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
The distribution of funds comes more than three years after Trump was found civilly liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store in late 1995.
“Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll,” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told CBS News. “Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”
After many legal challenges, Judge Lewis Kaplan (who shares no relation to Carroll’s attorney) decided last week that Carroll should receive the money, despite yet another pending appeal from Trump’s team on the Supreme Court docket. The Supreme Court had originally declined to hear Trump’s petition on June 29. That day, Carroll wrote on her Substack: “THIS WIN IS FOR EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD!”
In a six-page memorandum penned Wednesday, Judge Kaplan noted that Trump “has been stalling this case for years.”
“It is time for him to ‘do equity’ and pay the judgement,” Kaplan ordered.
The aggregate payment consists of $5 million owed from the original case, along with an additional $625,000 in interest. Yet it’s really just the tip of the iceberg for how much Trump owes the beleaguered writer.
After the 2023 civil case, Trump tried and failed to sue Carroll for defamation. Kaplan later ruled that Trump had continued to defame the advice columnist by denying the sexual abuse on the basis that she wasn’t his “type,” and by accusing her of making up the sexual assault allegations against him for the benefit of her book.
A jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in that case, though Carroll has not yet seen any proceeds from that decision.
This story has been updated.