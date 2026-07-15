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Elon Musk Could Soon Be in Big Trouble Over His Phony Election Lottery

After interfering in the 2024 presidential election, Musk could face charges for paying voters in another one.

Elon Musk holds a massive $1,000,000 check.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Elon Musk prepares to give $1,000,000 to a Wisconsin voter during a town hall meeting on March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Elon Musk may have broken the law when he got involved in the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission referred two complaints to the Brown County district attorney’s office last week, saying that Musk’s promise to hand out $1 million checks to voters could have been election bribery. The tech CEO and groups he backed spent at least $20 million in support of the Republican-backed candidate, Brad Schimel, in a bid to flip control of the court to conservatives. Schimel ended up losing the election to the Democratic-backed candidate, Susan Crawford.

The commission voted 5-1 in a closed session to refer two confidential complaints from Milwaukee and Green Bay, and under state law, prosecutors have 40 days to notify the commission on whether they decide to prosecute. At issue is “a social media post that offered one million dollars to individuals who voted in the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court Election in order to induce them to vote in that election,” the commission’s motion stated.

“On Sunday night, I will give a talk in Wisconsin,” Musk posted on X at the time. “Entrance is limited to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election. I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote. This is super important.”

Musk deleted that post, and then posted again the same day attempting to clarify that “entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges. I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to two people to be spokesmen for the petition.”

Musk gave out two $1 million checks at a Brown County rally on March 30, 2025, two days before the election. His America PAC gave out another $1 million check to a different Wisconsin voter who signed the petition against “activist judges.” Throughout the campaign, the PAC offered to send registered voters in the state $100 to either sign the petition or refer another person to sign it.

Musk escaped any consequences for offering million-dollar giveaways to voters during the 2024 presidential election. Now, it seems he might face the music for getting involved in a smaller election, one that didn’t even pay off for him in the end.

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Treasury Unveils New $1 Gold Coin With Trump’s Face on It

Federal law prohibits putting any living people on U.S. coins.

Trump $1 coin mock-up
Screen grab/@SecScottBessent/X

The U.S. Treasury Department has unveiled a new $1 gold coin with President Trump’s face on it.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the US Mint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote Wednesday morning. “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

X screenshot Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent @SecScottBessent As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.

This move is technically illegal, as 31 U.S. Code § 5112 proclaims that no coin shall “bear the image of a living former or current President,” until at least two years after their death. The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 also holds that living people cannot appear on the back of a coin. The Trump administration is trying to skirt those laws by arguing that the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act allows the president to create memorial coins to celebrate America’s 250th.

The decision was quickly lambasted as yet another example of President Trump’s narcissism and desire to be commemorated.

“Congratulations, we’ve entered the end stages. Eliminate the penny, plug the nickel, and make some commemorative gold coins nobody can afford,” former GOP Representative Thomas Massie wrote on X. “I feel sorry for the folks who will be sold worthless knockoffs of this by the usual grifters.”

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Trump Brags About His Plan to Commit War Crimes in Iran

Donald Trump is ready to start attacking civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the Oval Office.
Graeme Sloan/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced his intent to commit acts tantamount to war crimes in Iran in a Fox News interview that aired Tuesday evening.

Asked whether recent U.S. strikes against Iran will “expand,” Trump said, “Ultimately, we’ll hit energy targets.” He vowed to hit Iran “very hard” this week, and warned that “next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

International law prohibits such deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Geneva Conventions protect “objects indispensable to civilian survival” from attacks or reprisals, and they bar the sort of indiscriminate, blanket strikes the president described.

This is far from the first time Trump and his military officials have made, or boasted about following through on, such threats.

For example, Trump has previously threatened to “take out … power plants that create the electricity, that create the water” and to “do things that would be so bad they could literally never rebuild as a nation again.” After bombing a highway bridge near Tehran in April, he said there was “much more to follow.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had promised the previous month to give Iranian troops “no quarter.”

And of course, also in April, Trump infamously threatened a genocide of Iran’s more than 90 million people, posting, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

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Hundreds of Todd Blanche’s Ex-Colleagues Say He’d Be a Terrible A.G.

More than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees condemned his nomination in a letter.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during his Senate committee confirmation hearing on July 15.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during his Senate confirmation hearing on July 15

Hundreds of federal prosecutors are begging the Senate not to confirm Todd Blanche, arguing that the acting attorney general has increasingly placed his loyalty to Donald Trump over his duties to the country.

Mimi Rocah and Perry A. Carbone, two prosecutors that worked with Blanche in the Southern District of New York and “once considered him a close friend,” published a scathing indictment of the acting attorney general in MS NOW Wednesday, writing that it has been “painful” to watch someone they once regarded highly continually bow to Trump’s whims.

“As federal prosecutors, we were taught that our duty was to pursue justice fairly, impartially and independently—not to bring or win cases at all costs, to advance political agendas, or to serve powerful individuals,” wrote Rocah and Carbone. “In our view, Blanche has turned his back on these principles.”

The duo elaborated that their concern was not political, but rather institutional, questioning whether the Justice Department would continue to exist as an entity that serves the American people—and whether the American people would continue to have faith in its abilities to serve them—if it remains under Blanche’s control.

They cited Blanche’s willingness to fire career prosecutors and FBI agents to satisfy Trump’s political interests, his belief that Trump has a right” and a “duty to shape federal probes, as well as the DOJ’s $1.8 billion slush fund as examples that have so far tanked their faith in Blanche’s abilities to remain independent of the White House.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled that the massive slush fund was illegitimate, as it had been created through an arrangement between two entities—Trump’s personal attorneys and Trump’s administration—effectively acting in cahoots. In doing so, the judge dismantled months of Blanche’s handiwork, killing the taxpayer-funded reparations intended for Trump’s supporters, and also nixing the addendum Blanche had penned that granted Trump and his family unusual immunity from tax claims.

The judge also referred all the attorneys involved—including Blanche—to state bar agencies for potential disciplinary proceedings.

Rocah and Carbone further flamed Blanche for giving a platform to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and a prolific sex trafficker in her own right, to lie about her experiences, and then rewarding her with a cushy prison transfer.

“Todd Blanche has shown himself unable or unwilling to stop prioritizing the interests of Donald Trump above all else,” the attorneys wrote.

They are far from alone in their criticism. More than 1,200 former DOJ employees sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday in unified opposition to Blanche’s confirmation, writing that Blanche has “utterly failed” his oath to support and defend the Constitution.

“The consequences of Blanche’s attacks on DOJ’s apolitical workforce radiate beyond the halls of Main Justice, affecting the entire country. They’ve meant that much of the department’s vital work isn’t being done, or isn’t being done as well—leaving communities less safe, Americans’ rights less protected, and our national security more vulnerable,” the letter reads.

“The culture of fear Blanche has instilled within DOJ’s workforce must end. Respect for career professionals must return,” the letter continues. “Would-be job applicants need to believe the Justice Department lives up to the virtue in its name. And instead of exhibiting fealty to the president, the attorney general must heed John Adams’s admonition that our republic remains a ‘government of laws, not of men.’

“For the sake of the institution where we once proudly served, we urge you to reject Todd Blanche’s nomination,” the cohort concluded.

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Trump Orders ICE to Not Change Anything After Third Killing in a Week

President Trump seems pleased by the pace of killings by immigration officers.

People protest outside of a federal immigration office in Scarborough, Maine, on July 14, after Joan Sebastian Guerrero was fatally shot by ICE agents.
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Protests outside of a federal immigration office in Scarborough, Maine, on July 14, after Joan Sebastian Guerrero was fatally shot by ICE agents

President Trump took to Truth Social to tell Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to continue doing traffic stops after the third person was killed in an immigration enforcement operation in the past week.

“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!” Trump wrote early on Wednesday morning.

ICE announced Tuesday that it would temporarily end traffic stops after an ICE agent shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man who was here legally, while he drove with his three-year-old daughter in Maine. And the next day, a man in Florida was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while being chased by ICE.

Last Tuesday, an ICE agent shot and killed longtime Houston resident and father of three Lorenzo Salgado Araujo while he was driving, claiming that he tried to ram the officers—a claim the other men in the car have denied.

And yet Trump is still pressing for ICE to continue this particularly fatal exercise as he continues to struggle to reach his delusional goal of one million deportations.

“In speaking with numerous ICE sources today, most are expressing frustration that this will cause their arrest numbers to fall off a cliff while in effect. A large majority of their arrests involve vehicle stops. They will now largely have to rely on court arrests, detainer transfers, USCIS interviews, or ‘consensual encounters’/roving patrols on foot to make arrests in bigger numbers,” Fox News’s Bill Melugin wrote on Tuesday. “ICE prefers to target people in their vehicles instead of their homes because homes require a judicial warrant to enter, and vehicles are considered safer (someone can run into a home and grab a weapon, etc.) and targets can be followed to public areas where warrants aren’t required.”

These killings have led to wide, renewed calls for ICE to either be abolished or overhauled. But Trump wants the terror to continue, as it seems he couldn’t care less that at least 11 people have been fatally shot during his second-term immigration crackdown.

“The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming!” Trump continued. “Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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