Elon Musk Gets Away With Buying Votes as Case Against Him Falls Apart
The legal case against Elon Musk’s $1 million election lottery was just dropped.
Another member of Donald Trump’s inner circle has gotten away with everything. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has officially dropped his legal case against billionaire Trump confidant Elon Musk and his America PAC.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Musk’s America PAC offered swing state residents a chance to win a $1 million “lottery” in exchange for their signature on a “pro-Constitution” petition, with special focus on the First and Second Amendments. Many of the “winners” ended up being from Pennsylvania.
Krasner initially filed the civil lawsuit against Musk and his PAC before the election, on the grounds that they broke state law by operating an illegal, unregulated lottery in Pennsylvania, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Though several legal experts and the Justice Department have sounded the alarm, Krasner’s lawsuit was the first legal challenge that Musk faced for his $1 million bribe.
When Musk’s lawyer admitted that the so-called “lottery” winners were specifically chosen and not randomly selected, Krasner’s office doubled down. “This was all a political marketing masquerading as a lottery, that’s what it is. A grift,” said Krasner. “[Voters] were scammed for their information,” Krasner said. “It has almost unlimited use.”
But now the fight is over, as Krasner requested that the case be “Discontinued and Ended as to all parties without prejudice, with all parties bearing their own costs.” The filing came just days before Jack Smith’s cases against Trump also collapsed.