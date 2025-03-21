Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk Makes Most Blatant Effort Yet to Buy Key Supreme Court Race

Elon Musk is once again trying to buy votes, this time in Wisconsin.

Elon Musk looks up while walking in the Capitol
Graeme Sloan/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Elon Musk is paying Wisconsin residents $100 each to sign a petition denouncing “activist” judges, collecting troves of voter data in the final days before a crucial state Supreme Court election.

Donald Trump and the billionaire bureaucrat leading the Department of Government Efficiency have spent the last week railing against one federal judge who dared to question the administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were transported to a prison in El Salvador without due process and in defiance of a federal court order.

Now Musk is attempting to artificially shift public opinion by circulating a petition against “activist” judges and offering compensation in return.

“By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating,” the petition said, according to Axios.

Musk’s petition comes little over a week before Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election, in which Musk has already put a whopping $20 million behind conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is set to weigh questions on hot-button issues, including the use of voter drop boxes in elections, abortion access, and redrawing congressional maps. A Republican majority on the court could influence the outcome in any of these cases, which would have national repercussions.

While Musk won’t know how respondents to the petition answer, after they receive their $100 credit, Musk will walk away with their information and be able to contact them again in the future. Like, in the days before the election on April 1.

“No District Court Judge, or any Judge, can assume the duties of the President of the United States. Only Crime and Chaos would result. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings,” he wrote in another post Thursday. He urged judges to stop placing injunctions on his potentially unlawful actions.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Newest Executive Order Gets Brutal Review in Fox News Poll

Even Fox News was forced to admit Donald Trump’s actions are wildly unpopular.

Donald Trump smiles and holds up a signed executive order to end the Department of Education
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s death knell to the Education Department isn’t likely to go over well with the American public.

The president stripped apart the centralized authority overseeing the American educational system on Thursday via executive order, marking the end of a 45-year-old institution. But hours after Trump signed the agency’s death certificate, even Fox News was sharing polls indicating that the vast majority of the country is unlikely to support the president’s sweeping move.

“Most voters oppose Trump’s efforts to reduce the number of government employees, changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and, ranking near the bottom in support: his campaign promise to close the Department of Education,” the network reported.

Fox also aired a full-screen of the company-hosted poll, published Thursday, which revealed 65 percent of respondents opposed the agency’s end. That number included 92 percent of Democrats, 81 percent of independent voters, and 33 percent of Republicans.

The same poll suggested that nearly seven in 10 Americans are concerned that Trump’s executive actions “may permanently alter the country’s system of checks and balances.”

The Department of Education has historically been responsible for approving, monitoring, and distributing federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants and other aid made available to the public via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It’s in charge of assessing and analyzing America’s K-12 systems, as well as aggregating data and research on American educational policies. The department also oversaw the implementation of Title IX and ensured that the American public had equal access to a valuable education.

It’s unclear what the future will look like for a college-going American public with such a massively diminished department.

The Education Department annually distributes $120.8 billion in grants and federal loans to college-bound students, according to the office of Federal Student Aid. The Department of Education was already the smallest Cabinet agency, with just over 4,000 employees. Its budget constituted roughly 4 percent of overall spending, costing American taxpayers $268 billion in 2024, just $14 billion more than it had when President Jimmy Carter brought it into existence in 1979.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Threatens Leakers After Report on Pentagon China Briefing

Musk is pissed after a New York Times report revealed his top secret Pentagon briefing.

Elon Musk walks outside the White House in the dark, while wearing a DOGE shirt.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

After The New York Times reported Thursday that Elon Musk would be getting a secret Pentagon briefing on the potential for war with China the next day, the tech oligarch was livid.

Musk posted about the article on his X account early on Friday morning, including a screenshot of President Trump criticizing the article in his post and calling the Times “pure propaganda.”

“Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT,” Musk threatened. “They will be found.”

The Times article in question infuriated the president, who rejected the report and claimed that while Musk was scheduled to visit the Pentagon Friday, China wasn’t on the agenda.

“[The Times] said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China.’ How ridiculous?’ China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also denied the report, with Parnell saying Musk was “just visiting” the Pentagon and Hegseth saying Musk’s meetings at the building will be “informal.” But after their denials, The Wall Street Journal corroborated the Times’s reporting.

Musk has many business interests in China, and depends on the Chinese market for his companies—a red flag for someone with a security clearance and billions of dollars in U.S. government contracts. On top of that, Musk is the world’s richest person and wields tremendous power within the Trump administration for someone whose official title is “senior adviser” to the president. Why then is he receiving top secret defense meetings?

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk’s DOGE Prepares to Gut Your Local Library

DOGE is seizing the Institute of Museum and Library Service.

Elon Musk smiles outside the White House wearing sunglasses and a black MAGA cap.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Department of Government Efficiency operatives have found their new target: your local library.

Elon Musk’s so-called DOGE infiltrated the Institute of Museum and Library Services on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

This comes just a week after Trump signed an executive order that called for the closing of the IMLS. Now, employees of one of the most critical arts and cultural support systems in the country are under attack.

“The Institute of Museum and Library Services is being raided by DOGE and the new Acting Director (also somehow DepSec of Labor) Keith Sonderling with the express intent to shut it down, a worker wrote in the federal employee subreddit. “Sonderling was sworn-in in the lobby of the office building (955 L’Enfant Plaza) and they are proceeding with quickly and quietly dismantling the agency. There is no major reporting on the death of IMLS. There are [Department] of Homeland Security personnel present - to bully a bunch of civil servants who administer grants to museums and libraries.”

The IMLS has a $313 million annual budget and about 70 employees. Its stated goal is to “advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.

Local libraries are mostly funded by local tax dollars, but the funding they do get from the federal government goes towards things like employee training and technology updates. This is especially critical in more remote areas.

IMLS also supports museums of all kinds—aquariums, arboretums, art museums, botanical gardens, and more—by “awarding grants that help them educate students, preserve and digitize collections, and connect with their communities.”

“There is no efficiency argument when IMLS represents just 0.0046% of the federal budget, while museums generate $50 billion in economic impact,” the American Alliance of Museums wrote in a statement.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Melts Down Over How Much Power President Elon Musk Has

Elon Musk is reportedly getting a Pentagon briefing on China.

Donald Trump points at Elon Musk as they speak in the Oval Office
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the unelected face of the Department of Government Efficiency, is scheduled to receive a Pentagon briefing Friday on the U.S. military’s plan for a potential war with China, The New York Times reported.

The meeting would be a massive and unprecedented expansion of Musk’s supposedly temporary role in the federal government, and would have handed some of the nation’s top military secrets to a billionaire who has fostered cozy relationships with Chinese officials and holds enormous financial interests across the Pacific.

Donald Trump did not take the news well. In the ensuing hours, the president and his administration vehemently rejected details of the report, revealing that Musk was scheduled to head to the Pentagon while repeatedly denying that China would be a part of the conversation.

“The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times,” the president posted on Truth Social late Thursday. “They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential ‘war with China.’ How ridiculous?’ China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!”

By the next morning, the explosive story was still at the forefront of Trump’s mind.

“Their FAKE concept for this story is that because Elon does some business in China, that he is very conflicted and would immediately go to top Chinese officials and ‘spill the beans,’” Trump continued in another post.

But Musk does have connections and business interests in China that critics have argued should disqualify him from such a powerful role in Trump’s White House.

Despite declining sales around the globe, Tesla has retained a stronghold on the Chinese market. The company’s Shanghai “gigafactory” is one of its biggest, and singularly accounted for more than half of Tesla’s global sales in 2023. Musk has also developed unusual connections with several Chinese officials and was tasked by Russian President Vladimir Putin to limit his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan “as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

And all of Musk’s goodwill towards China has provided him with a remarkably cushy relationship with the foreign country. In mid-January, Bloomberg and the Journal reported that Chinese officials were reportedly open to selling TikTok to Musk, despite reports from China’s commerce ministry that the country would “firmly oppose” the sale of the massively popular video sharing app.

Musk’s clear dependence on the Chinese market, as well as his willingness to acquiesce to the country’s geopolitical stances regarding Taiwan, has sounded the alarms amongst American critics—on both sides of the aisle.

In a letter to newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in January—before Musk was appointed by Trump as a special government employee—Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden warned that Musk’s business operations in China were a fundamental conflict of interest that should prohibit the billionaire from accessing sensitive data and government secrets.

But none of that mattered to Trump as he ranted about the Times story to his followers. Instead, he spent part of his morning referring to one of the story’s reporters, Maggie Haberman, as “Maggot Hagerman,” while attempting to discredit her via far-right-minded strawman arguments. He also attacked the notion of anonymous sources, a longstanding practice that is protected by the U.S. Constitution, a document that was adopted due to the anonymous efforts of Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay, who jointly wrote under the pen name “Publius” while publishing the Federalist Papers.

“The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE … And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!” the president posted.

Shortly afterward, a Pentagon spokesman had come out with the department’s own rejection of the Times story, which sourced several unnamed Pentagon officials in its reporting.

“That is completely fake,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News, holding up a printed copy of the article while swearing that the White House is focused on Trump’s “peace through strength” agenda. “This is egregious, this is fake.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens to Deport the “Terrorists” Who Protest Tesla

Donald Trump continues to come running to Elon Musk’s defense.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in a Tesla Model 3 with Elon Musk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is threatening to deport U.S. citizens who vandalize Tesla dealerships. 

In a post on Truth Social Friday morning, the president took his threats to punish protesters for committing so-called “domestic terrorism” against his billionaire bureaucrat’s electric vehicles to a new level. 

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!” Trump wrote

Trump’s mention of prisons in El Salvador refers to his $6 million deal with President Nayib Bukele to hold 261 people whom Trump deported last week, after invoking the Alien Enemies Act to declare members of the Tren de Aragua gang an “invading force” in order to suspend their due process. Among those deported were several individuals who advocates claim had been wrongly identified as gang members.

This obviously isn’t the first time Trump has threatened to deport lawful American citizens. 

On the campaign trail, Trump used to fling the threat against people who stood against him, such as former special counsel Jack Smith. Smith oversaw two investigations into Trump, one regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the election results in 2020, and another into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.  

Since entering office, Trump’s administration has set to work undermining birthright citizenship, stripping the legal protections of immigrants in the U.S., and detaining academics for using pro-Palestine rhetoric. With these actions, Trump is attempting to widen the circle of who can be deported, and now seems to hope he can extend it to those who … vandalize cars.

Earlier this week, five Teslas were damaged during a fire at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas. Officials said that the word “RESIST” was spray-painted across the facility’s door and that the suspect is believed to have used Molotov cocktails and a firearm. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that in a separate case in Colorado, three suspects charged with allegedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership could face up to 20 years in prison. 

In another post on Truth Social Thursday night, Trump claimed that the attacks were being funded by a larger, more nefarious force—something that Musk suggested earlier this week too. 

“People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!” Trump wrote

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Offered Them Refugee Status. Thousands Responded.

The Trump administration carved out an exception for white South Africans when it halted government refugee resettlement programs. Nearly 70,000 Afrikaners have expressed interest.

Elon Musk looks backwards as he attends a fancy dress ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elon Musk at the Met Gala in 2022

Donald Trump halted government refugee resettlement programs on his first day in office, but a few weeks later, he decided to carve out an exception for South Africa’s white Afrikaner population. Now thousands of them want to take him up on the offer.

The Washington Post reports that 67,000 people have expressed interest in refugee status, according to a list presented to the U.S. Embassy in South Africa by the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S. The chamber became a point of contact for interested white South Africans asking about the program after Trump issued an executive order on February 7 cutting U.S. funding to South Africa, citing “government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.”

Trump’s order also directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to provide humanitarian assistance to Afrikaners and resettle them in the U.S. Afrikaners, a white minority in South Africa descended from Dutch and French colonists who came to the country in the seventeenth century, make up about 2.7 million of South Africa’s 62 million people.

At the root of Trump’s executive order and refugee plan is a land expropriation law in South Africa that the president and his benefactor, tech oligarch Elon Musk, claim is unfairly seizing property from white landowners in the country. In reality, the law is meant to address decades of white minority rule under the system of apartheid, which disenfranchised the country’s Black majority to the point that white farmers own about 75 percent of the country’s land. To date, the government has not confiscated any land.

Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, criticized the country earlier this month after his Starlink venture failed to win approval to begin service in South Africa. At the same time, Trump blasted the country in a Truth Social post, again invoking alleged mistreatment of white farmers in the country.

Last week, Rubio announced that South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, was no longer welcome in the county and gave him until Friday to leave the country over criticisms of U.S. policies under Trump. If the U.S. follows through on its plan to take in large numbers of South Africa’s white population while barring other refugees, it will not only hurt relations between the two countries, but the U.S. will look like it is enforcing a racist immigration policy.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Destroys Education Department in Terrifying Sign for Future

Donald Trump has made good on a campaign promise straight out of Project 2025.

Donald Trump holds up his fist during his speech to a joint session of Congress
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump has killed the Education Department.

Via executive order, the president stripped apart the centralized authority overseeing the American educational system on Thursday, marking the end of a 45-year-old institution.

“Today we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making,” Trump said, marking the department’s elimination. “Everybody knows it’s right. The Democrats know it’s right, and I hope they’re going to vote for it because ultimately it may come before them.”

Trump then announced who he said he hoped would be the agency’s last leader, Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

“It’s about time; everybody’s saying it,” Trump said.

Pell grants and Title I funding for low-income students, as well as resources for disabilities and special needs would be “fully preserved,” according to Trump, though the responsibility would be redistributed to “various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them, and that’s very important to Linda, I know, and very important to all of us.”

Congressionally appropriated funds, however, cannot simply be handed to another agency.

Ahead of the executive order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the drastically downsized agency would continue to administer student loans and Pell grants, with that second part in direct contradiction to Trump’s ultimate announcement. She noted that “any critical functions” of the department would remain, such as providing funding for low-income students and enforcing anti-discrimination policies.

The Education Department was already the smallest Cabinet agency, with just over 4,000 employees. Its budget constituted roughly 4 percent of overall spending, costing American taxpayers $268 billion in 2024, just $14 billion more than it had when President Jimmy Carter brought it into existence in 1979.

“History has proven them right,” Trump said, referring to people who opposed Carter’s creation.

“I’m pleased to report that by offering federal employees two generous buyout options … they were very generous … my administration has initiated a reduction in force and we’re already cutting numbers that were very surprising,” he continued.

The agency has historically been responsible for approving, monitoring, and distributing federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants and other aid made available to the public via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. It’s also been responsible for assessing and analyzing America’s K-12 systems, as well as aggregating data and research on American educational policies. The department also oversaw the implementation of Title IX, and ensured that the American public had equal access to a valuable education.

It’s unclear what the future will look like for a college-going American public with such a massively diminished Education Department.

The Education Department annually distributes $120.8 billion in grants and federal loans to college-bound students, according to the office of Federal Student Aid.

When Trump tapped McMahon to oversee the agency, he said her primary function was to “put herself out of a job.” Since he was on the campaign trail, Trump has promised to dismantle the department in favor of handing the totality of education to the states. His Project 2025–inspired vision will be to the detriment of a great swath of states, however, particularly poorer ones in the middle of the country.

“We’re going to have 35 like, different ones,” Trump said during a campaign stop in Indiana, Pennsylvania, in August. “Iowa will do good. A lot of the states will do very good. I can think of probably 30–35 will be do—five will be OK, 10 will be OK.”

“You’ll have four or five that will be terrible, but that’s OK, we have to control it,” Trump said. “But you’ll have, you’ll have Idaho, you’ll have Idaho will do a great job, no debt, they run a great state.”

During the same rally, Trump blamed America’s low educational scores on the federal agency, while comparing individual states to countries that consistently place high on international education rankings, such as Denmark or Norway, which use national socialist structures to fund their public schools.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated that mindset, mocking some states in the nation as “laggards.”

“We’ll work with them. We can all tell you who the laggards will be, right now probably, but let’s not get into that,” Trump said, before name-dropping his ex-home. “They’ll do a job. I think they’ll do a job, and they’ll go to sections of the state—for instance, New York, you’ll have a Manhattan and a Suffolk County and a Nassau County and a Westchester County.… Those counties I think are going to do very well.

“They’re probably going to be the tougher ones, but I think they have a chance to do really well,” said the president, referring to a state that has recently spent more on education per pupil than most other areas of the country.

Trump himself has said that his Department of Education plan involves handing the reins and lofty responsibilities of public school administration over to parents, who famously have all the time in the world to oversee educational curricula while simultaneously working jobs and raising their children.

“I figure we’ll have like one person plus a secretary,” Trump told a crowd in Milwaukee in October, explaining how he’d like to see the Education Department shaved down. “You’ll have a secretary to a secretary. We’ll have one person plus a secretary and all the person has to do is, ‘Are you teaching English? Are you teaching arithmetic? What are you doing? Reading, writing, and arithmetic. And are you not teaching woke?’”

But erasing the federal funding pipeline will only serve to hurt students in low-income areas around the country. The federal government provides 13.6 percent of funding for public K-12 education across the nation. In states such as Virginia, whose state lawmakers advocated in November for the end of the Education Department, federal dollars account for approximately 12 percent of the state’s education funding, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Shuttering the Education Department will barely muster up new cashflow to offset the tremendous costs of extending Trump’s 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and could add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Judge Kicks DOGE Out of Social Security in Huge Blow to Elon Musk

Musk has been working to gut the Social Security Administration.

Elon Musk holds open his jacket to reveal his shirt says "DOGE"
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A federal judge blocked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the Social Security Administration Thursday.

The order, issued by District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, prevents DOGE from accessing personally identifiable information, installing “any software” on SSA systems or devices, and accessing or disclosing SSA computer code.

The decision further demanded that Musk and his accomplices delete any sensitive SSA-related information currently in their possession.

Some of that information included Social Security numbers, medical records, mental health records, medical provider information, employer and employee payment records, employee earnings, addresses, bank records, and tax information.

In a memorandum opinion, Hollander said that DOGE had failed to provide its staffers with the proper training to sensitively navigate such systems, and that the government was instead “hitting a fly with a sledgehammer” in its pursuit to “modernize the system and uncover fraud.” She further accused the government of failing to provide “even a single reason” why DOGE needed “unbridled access” to the agency’s records.

“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” Hollander wrote. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

This Is How Bad Things Have Gotten Between the U.S. and Canada

A Canadian politician recently told his constituents to think twice before heading south of the border.

Donald Trump in the White House
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Canadian politician is urging his constituents to stop traveling to the United States, in the midst of both increased aggressiveness toward Canadian travelers in the U.S. and outright antagonism from the Trump administration.

“Over the last three months our nation has faced an unprecedented threat from our nearest neighbor,” Canadian Member of Parliament Charlie Angus said on Thursday. “A threat to our borders, a threat to our sovereignty, a threat to our very right to exist as an independent democratic nation.… What concerns me is the targeting of Canadian citizens who are crossing the border to work or to visit.

“We have seen too many stories of citizens being pulled out of airport lines and being fingerprinted and deported as if they were criminals. Citizens being kidnapped to illegal detention by ICE. And it’s not just Canadians; we see the attack on backpackers, students, doctors, professors,” Angus continued. “I am here today to say to Canadians to avoid travel to the United States if at all possible, and to call our government to stand up for our Canadian citizens who are being denied their rights by arbitrary detention.”

This news comes shortly after the detention of Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney, who claims that ICE held her “in chains” for 12 days after she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Multiple European travelers have also been detained by ICE—a French scientist with texts critical of the Trump administration, a Welsh artist who was detained on a visa mix-up, and three Germans who were traveling legally. Trump’s continued campaign for Canada to become the fifty-first state—which is likely more of a contrived justification for his nonsensical tariff regime than an actual goal—certainly isn’t helping.

Our relationship with our northern neighbors is so strained that their politicians—who are in the middle of their own tight campaign season—don’t even want them crossing the border.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington