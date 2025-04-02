Skip Navigation
Wisconsin Gives Elon Musk Middle Finger in Supreme Court Election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford has defeated conservative Brad Schimel, despite Elon Musk’s multimillion dollar efforts.

Liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday, crushing Elon Musk’s attempt to buy yet another election.

Decision Desk HQ called the race after just 36 percent of the vote had been counted. Crawford held a decisive lead over Schimel with 57.9 percent of the vote to his 42.1 percent.

Crawford’s win will ensure that the liberal majority on the court remains, as it tees up to weigh important questions about abortion, union power, election rules, and congressional maps.

Schimel has received more than $20 million from groups associated with Musk, including the more than $4.3 million Musk’s America PAC poured into the Schimel campaign’s canvassing efforts over the last eight weeks. Musk circulated a petition offering Wisconsin residents $100 to sign a statement condemning “activist judges,” and giving them the chance to enter a $1 million sweepstakes.

At an America PAC event Sunday night in Green Bay, Musk gave away $1 million to a preselected spokesperson for the petition. Again, he offered people money to sign up to go door-to-door for him. “It’s … thumbs up and hold a picture of Judge Schimel. And that’s it, and you get $20,” Musk said, instructing them to take pictures as proof of their canvassing efforts.

As of Tuesday, more than $98 million had been spent in Wisconsin’s 2025 Supreme Court race making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, according to Axios.

The results of this election will affect several hot-button issues in the state, with potentially national repercussions. The court is expected to weigh a question about whether abortion is protected by the Wisconsin state constitution, which could potentially upend a preceding decision about a 1849 law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape and incest. While Crawford made supporting abortion access a cornerstone of her campaign, Schimel has supported leaving the ban in place and asserted that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

Musk has expressed particular interest in the court’s July decision to legalize the use of absentee ballot drop-boxes in elections. “Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!” Musk wrote on X in January. though there is no proven connection between the use of drop-boxes and widespread voter fraud. The court’s decisions on election rules could have a significant impact on the midterm elections in 2026, and the 2028 presidential election.

The candidates also emphasized their role in approving proposed congressional maps. This is a crucial issue in Wisconsin, where Republicans have amassed six out of the state’s eight U.S. House seats, despite holding thin margins in state-wide races.

A liberal majority on the court could not only keep additional seats out of the hands of Republicans, but also ensure that any legislative redistricting pitched by Democrats is readily approved.

Trump Finally Takes Revenge on CDC With Total Bloodbath

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just a ton of its employees—in the most chaotic way possible.

In a stroke of revenge for Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., thousands of employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost their jobs Tuesday.

The “reduction in force” affected workers across many departments vital to U.S. public health, including the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, the Division of Population Health, the Division of Reproductive Health, the Division of HIV Prevention, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and the Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice, Wired reports.

Even programs at the centers on Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as well as HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention were affected. The HIV program reportedly lost at least half of its workforce. Employees across the agency received notices via email beginning 5 a.m. Tuesday, with some workers showing up to their offices to find their ID badges didn’t work anymore.

“I regret to inform you that you are being affected by a reduction in force (RIF) action,” the email notice stated, according to Wired. “This RIF does not reflect directly on your service, performance, or conduct. It is being taken solely for the reasons stated in the memorandum. After you receive this notice you will be placed on administrative leave and will no longer have building access beginning Tuesday, April 1, unless directed otherwise by your leadership.”

One CDC employee told the magazine that “[t]here has been no effort in allowing staff to transfer projects, programs, or responsibilities.” Even the Freedom of Information Act office at the CDC, as well as the FDA’s communications and web office, were cut.

The move comes among massive layoffs from Kennedy across the entire Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. Those firings include people at the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kennedy has long been an anti-vaccine activist, so the move is in line with his beliefs, especially since he has already revoked over $11 billion in Covid-19 aid funding from HHS. Trump has long held a grudge against the CDC and other public health agencies, blaming them for tanking his first term when it was really his own mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he and Kennedy are dealing a crippling blow to public health in America.

Nine House Republicans Torpedo Mike Johnson’s Plans

Nine Republicans voted against their House speaker on proxy voting for new parents—causing him to abandon all plans for the rest of the week.

Nine House Republicans defected from their party on the parental proxy vote Tuesday in a direct rejection of Speaker Mike Johnson’s plans.

The vote was for a bill regarding whether to allow new parents in the House to have a proxy vote for them in the first 12 weeks after the birth of their child. The legislation, which would have helped new mothers and fathers, was put forth by MAGA Republican Anna Paulina Luna and Democrats Brittany Pettersen and Sara Jacobs. Luna and Pettersen each gave birth recently, and there is no parental leave for members of Congress.

When Johnson and other House Republican leaders went out of their way to block the bill, nine House Republicans—Luna, Kevin Kiley, Tim Burchett, Jeff Van Drew, Greg Steube, Mike Lawler, Ryan Mackenzie, Nick LaLota, and Max Miller—all turned on Johnson, torpedoing his plans and passing the parental proxy bill.

The nine betrayals bothered Johnson so much that he canceled votes in the House for the rest of the week.

Johnson, who doesn’t have the greatest working relationship with Luna, insisted that the parental proxy bill would lead to more representatives voting remotely.

“I believe it’s unconstitutional. I believe it violates more than two centuries of tradition in the institution, and I think that it opens a Pandora’s box where, ultimately, maybe no one is here, and we’re all voting remotely by AI or something. I don’t know,” Johnson said at a press conference last week. “I don’t think that’s what Congress is supposed to be. This is a deliberative body. You cannot deliberate with your colleagues if you’re out somewhere else.”

Republicans are weirdly obsessed with killing this bill, whether it be for anti–work from home reasons, anti-woman reasons, or both.

Pettersen, who is the thirteenth active House member to give birth, spoke in support of Luna’s bill on the House floor while holding her 9-week-old son, Sam, in her arms. Sam was born prematurely.

“No mom or dad should be in the position that I was in and so many parents have found themselves in. It is anti-woman, it’s anti-family, and we need to come together,” she said. “We have a long ways to go to make this place accessible for young families like mine.… For all of the parents here, we know that when we have newborns, it’s when they’re the most vulnerable in their life. It’s when they need 24-7 care.”

Here’s Where Trump’s Cuts to Planned Parenthood Will Hurt Most

Donald Trump just froze millions in funding to Planned Parenthood.

The Trump administration on Tuesday froze $35 million in family planning, sexual, and reproductive health funding.

The “Abortion, Every Day” newsletter reports that the move, which targets funding under Title X, will hit multiple nonprofit organizations, including conservatives’ bogeyman Planned Parenthood. Several states will be impacted, with Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and Utah having their Title X funds reduced to zero.  

Other states, such as Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Alaska will lose the majority of their funding, while Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia will lose part of their funding. 

Title X provides funds, mostly to uninsured and low-income Americans, for cancer screenings, birth control, and testing for sexually transmitted infections, as the country’s only federal family planning program. Sixty percent of women benefit from publicly funded clinics as their usual source of health care, while for 40 percent, these clinics are their only health care option. 

The move comes after the White House froze $120 million in Title X program grants last week, half of the entire program, to make sure that recipients were complying with executive orders against diversity, equity, and inclusion. Conservatives have also wanted to defund Planned Parenthood and other organizations that advocate for abortion rights for a long time, despite federal law already prohibiting taxpayer funds being used for the procedure.

Now it seems that the right is going even further in targeting family planning and reproductive health altogether. Millions of people will lose access to pregnancy testing, contraception, STI treatment, infertility evaluation and counseling, and numerous other health services. But, as was said in the first Trump administration, the cruelty is the point.

Press Secretary Suddenly Knows Nothing About Trump Tariff Comments

Karoline Leavitt had yet another ridiculous defense for Donald Trump and his tariffs.

The White House’s lines of communication appear to be frayed or, at the very least, out of date.

Just last month, Donald Trump practically threatened executives of America’s auto industry over a phone call, insisting that the tariffs would be “great,” that their companies would benefit from his plan to resurrect stateside manufacturing, and that, ultimately, the White House would not look favorably if they chose to raise prices on their product, reported The Wall Street Journal.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Tuesday that she was unaware whether the president had urged America’s largest automakers not to raise prices due to his tariffs.

While answering a question highlighting that Trump has previously and repeatedly promised that other countries would “eat the cost” of his tariffs, Leavitt said she wasn’t sure if the comment “was made or was not made.”

“A tariff will be a tax on these foreign nations, these foreign companies, and if they want to be absolved of that tariff then they can come here to the United States of America to do business, bring their jobs here,” Leavitt reiterated.

But former White House officials—and some of the world’s top economists—argue that Trump’s tariffs will only spell disaster for the average American.

“So he’s doing this thinking that it’s going to restore manufacturing, but it’s actually going to have the opposite effect, and market participants know this,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told MSNBC last month, pointing to the redirection of capital into European markets since Trump announced the tariffs.

At the time, Scaramucci warned that Trump’s tariffs were scaring CEOs across multiple industries, who he had heard were blowing up the president’s phone in an effort to reverse the clock on the president’s trade war.

Trump’s global tariff war is expected to affect just about every sector of life for the average American.

Products that will see prices rise include groceries such as avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, and pineapples. Trump’s tariff-related executive orders have also had immediate ramifications for countless other business sectors, raising the price on everything from liquor to gas.

Children’s toys, shoes, beer and alcohol, and crude oil were all hit in Trump’s 25 percent tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, alongside an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Car manufacturers BMW, Audi, Nissan, and Mazda were also affected, as was American-owned Ford. And every industry that relies on lumber, aluminum, and steel—from artisan goods to construction—will see markups as the materials themselves become more costly.

The rising cost of screws, for instance, has already started to affect supply chains for American companies that make everything from “car parts to appliances and football helmets to lawn mowers,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to his 2017 tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit. But experts believe that a trade war would be to the overwhelming detriment of American consumers and allies abroad—and that the self-inflicted pain could only serve to benefit U.S. adversaries around the globe.

Putin Suddenly Gives Trump the Middle Finger on Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia has poured cold water on Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Surprise, surprise: Russia has not turned out to be a reliable negotiating partner in ending the war in Ukraine.

Peace talks between the United States and the world power have seemingly stalled, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The interrupted discussion suggests that the White House and the Kremlin have been unable to broker a new deal since Russian President Vladimir Putin objected to America’s last proposal some two weeks ago.

Moscow “cannot accept” the current proposal to end the war because it fails to address problems that the Kremlin believes to have caused the conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview published Tuesday with a Russian state-sponsored magazine, International Affairs.

“We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can’t accept it all in its current form,” Ryabkov said. “As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict. It is completely absent, and that must be overcome.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated on Tuesday that a breakthrough in talks between the nations “isn’t imminent,” according to PBS.

“The issues that we are discussing in connection with the Ukrainian settlement are quite complex, and they require a lot of additional efforts,” Peskov said during a conference call.

The White House appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with the situation. In a weekend spat more akin to a high school fight than a diplomatic negotiation, Donald Trump told NBC News’s Kristen Welker that he was “pissed off” with Putin over insults the Russian dictator had tossed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The ordeal inspired Trump to pitch secondary tariffs between 25 and 50 percent on buyers of Russian oil, blaming the nation’s continued efforts to evade an end to the war.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault—which it might not be—but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump said on Sunday.

Trump’s threat followed a call by Putin on Friday in which the Russian ruler demanded a transitional government to be put in place in Ukraine—a threat to Zelenskiy’s leadership, reported Agence France-Presse.

Zelenskiy lambasted Moscow in an address late Sunday, arguing that the Kremlin “blatantly makes a mockery of our partners’ efforts to advance a peace agenda.”

The conflict began when Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia opened peace discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia in February, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but from the jump, the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.

Russia has made a series of demands in order to end the war—which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blunderingly signed off on and then gently walked back at a February NATO conference in Munich. At the time, Hegseth said that the administration’s peace talks with Russia had taken several chips “off the table,” including Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine.

Since then, Putin has also insisted on taking complete control of the four Ukrainian regions Russia partially occupies as a result of the war, and that the Ukrainian army be limited going forward.*

European leaders have been watching the negotiations closely. On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the deal as a “deadlock” and urged the U.S. not to capitulate to Putin’s “stalling tactics.”

* This article has been updated to clarify how much territory Russia controls.

Trump’s “Liberation Day” Tariffs Are as Extreme as It Gets

Donald Trump is considering tariffs so high there would be a shock to the entire global economy.

Donald Trump’s planned “Liberation Day” Wednesday will bring outrageous tariffs of 20 percent on most goods imported to the U.S., according to officials who spoke with The Washington Post.

Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. will institute reciprocal tariffs on any country that imposes tariffs on American goods, with White House officials saying Monday that any country that treats the U.S. unfairly will also receive tariffs. On Wednesday, there will also be a 25 percent tariff on automobile imports to the United States.

The president will announce his full tariff plan at the White House at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and according to officials, while 20 percent tariffs are under consideration, there is still no final decision about how big or extensive the tariffs will be, and what else they will specifically target.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum of 50 percent have already gone into effect against Canada, up from 25 percent after Canada put a reciprocal 25 percent tariff on electricity exports to the U.S. Other countries are also planning to take action against U.S. tariffs, with the European Union threatening strong retaliatory action of its own, such as measures against U.S. banks and tech companies. South Korea, China, and Japan also plan to work together on regional trade.

All of this will result in higher costs for American consumers and have terrible effects on the U.S. economy. Republicans are openly admitting that things will be worse, while claiming that there will eventually be a payoff. Trump has threatened U.S. automakers, who depend on parts that are affected by the tariffs, against raising their prices. Northern states near the Canadian border stand to suffer from lost imports and higher utility costs. How much will Trump’s “liberation” hurt American wallets?

Karoline Leavitt Pulls a 180 After ICE Admits It Deported Wrong Guy

The White House press secretary is lying out of her mouth.

The Trump administration is continuing to lie about the Venezuelan nationals they deported on claims they were all Tren de Aragua gang members.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Tuesday about the case of Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, the Maryland-based Salvadoran national who was deported to El Salvador earlier this month based on a “clerical error.” 

“The administration has expressed a complete confidence in how all the deportations flights to El Salvador were conducted,” a reporter asked Leavitt. “But now that the administration has conceded that there was an error of one Salvadoran national, will there be any reviews conducted, and does the president express any thoughts on the one error that was disclosed in court last night?”  

“Well first of all, the error that you are referring to was based on a clerical error, it was an administrative error. The administration maintains the position that this individual who was deported to El Salvador and will not be returning to our country was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang,” Leavitt replied. “That is fact number one. Fact number two: We also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And fact number three: This individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang, which this president has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.” 

Leavitt admits Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a “clerical error” while simultaneously claiming that he is some evil MS-13 mastermind. What’s most likely is that the Trump administration sent another immigrant to rot in a brutal megaprison without any due process.  

“You said you’d seen evidence that this man was a convicted gang member. In what court was he convicted and for what?” a different reporter followed up

“This individual was an MS-13 ring leader. This individual was engaged in human trafficking. And I’m glad you brought up this point again, because if you just saw the headline from insane, failing Atlantic magazine this morning, you would think this individual was father of the year, living in Maryland, living a peaceful life when that couldn’t be further from the truth. They didn’t even mention in the title of that article, or even in the first paragraph, that this individual is an illegal criminal who broke our nation’s immigration laws. He is a leader in the brutal MS-13 gang, and he is involved in human trafficking. And now MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization.” 

Leavitt rambled on spitefully, coming nowhere close to answering the basic question she was asked about which court identified Abrego Garcia as a leader of MS-13.

ICE Logic for Deporting “Gang Members” Is Based on Total Lie

Donald Trump has insisted that certain tattoos signify gang membership.

As the Trump administration continues to face mounting legal challenges to its mass deportation of alleged members of Tren de Aragua, who were identified over their supposedly incriminating tattoos, experts on the Venezuelan gang said that the group doesn’t have identifying tattoos at all.

To classify individuals as gang members, immigration officials used an “Alien Enemy Validation Guide” that works on a points-based system. Venezuelan nationals over the age of 14 needed to score eight points to be deemed a member of TdA, and according to the guide, tattoos were worth a whopping four points.

But experts on the gang told The New Yorker that tattoos aren’t really a TdA signifier.

“The truth is that a tattoo identifying Tren de Aragua does not exist,” Ronna Rísquez, a Venezuelan journalist who published the definitive book on TdA, told the magazine. “Tren de Aragua does not use any tattoos as a form of gang identification; no Venezuelan gang does.”

Rísquez said that tattoos were by no means a reliable way to determine whether someone was gang-affiliated. “Most young people in Latin America these days have tattoos,” she said, adding that “people get a tattoo because it means something particular to them.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever encountered any reference to the significance of tattoos,” said Andrés Antillano, a criminology professor at the Central University of Venezuela, who spent much of his career studying TdA. He called this thinking “absurd” and “naïve.”

New documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday showed that the tattoos ICE is using to identify individuals as TdA gang members included a range of innocuous images such as the Jordan “Jumpman” logo, a crown, a train, and a clock, among other things.

Andry José Hernández Romero, a 38-year-old makeup artist, was classified as a member of TdA based on crown tattoos on his wrists that immigration authorities claimed were a “determining factors to conclude reasonable suspicion.” The crowns were adorned with the words “Mom” and “Dad.”

Being identified based on their tattoos has emerged as a through line between the individuals who were deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador on March 15. Representatives for at least three of the people deported last month claimed that their clients were wrongly classified as gang members over their tattoos.

A judge ordered a pause on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which was used to remove alleged gang members without due process, and another judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring the government to provide written notice and an opportunity for detainees to apply for protection before deporting them to a third country. Still, the government has continued to remove alleged members of TdA and MS-13.

Now We Know Why Elon Musk’s DOGE Seized That Independent Nonprofit

The Department of Government Efficiency is trying to claim the multimillion-dollar real estate assets of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

It looks like Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to award itself a $500 million building from one of the organizations it targeted.

Wired reports that DOGE is trying to transfer the United States Institute of Peace’s headquarters to the government’s General Services Administration free of charge. DOGE took over the USIP last month after a standoff with law enforcement and fired the agency’s 10 board members, despite the fact that it’s an independent nonprofit organization and is not part of the executive branch of government.

On Friday, most of the nonprofit’s employees received termination notices, despite a pending lawsuit from USIP officials against DOGE, President Trump, former USIP President Kenneth Jackson, and other administration officials. The institute was denied a temporary restraining order in federal court last month, although U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell criticized DOGE’s takeover of the nonprofit.

Last week, DOGE staffer Nate Cavanaugh replaced Jackson as acting president, according to court documents, and the lawsuit states that Cavanaugh was ordered to transfer USIP’s assets, including its headquarters, to the GSA. The lawsuit also cites a letter from Russell Vought, the head of the office of Office of Management and Budget and an author of Project 2025, seeking the transfer of the building at no cost.

Judge Howell will decide whether to allow the asset transfer in court Tuesday, according to Wired. But Vought and DOGE’s desire for the institute’s assets raise questions about their intentions for the building, which has a prime location near the Potomac River and the National Mall.

