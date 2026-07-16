Republicans Are “Scared Sh*tless” by Trump’s Primetime Speech
Republicans are worried about what Trump will say when he veers off script.
Republicans are reportedly “scared shitless” by what President Trump might say during his primetime address on election security on Thursday night. While he hasn’t said what specifically he’ll discuss, he’s promised that it will be “really big news.”
“The people I talk to are scared shitless.... It’s not scared shitless about the text of what he’s going to say, it’s, what does he add to the text?” an anonymous former Trump staffer told Politico on Thursday. “From the White House, they would prefer to be talking about economic conditions improving.... And any second of the day that’s not spent talking about that right now I’m sure frustrates many in the administration.”
Economic conditions are not improving, especially given the rekindled aggression in the Strait of Hormuz—making this election speech all the more troublesome for the GOP.
“If you’re asking me, when moms and dads lie down to sleep at night and can’t, what are they mostly worried about? I would say cost of living,” Louisiana Senator Joe Kennedy said. “That’s what I believe, but he’s the president and he was elected by the people, and he can talk about whatever he wants.”
Others on the right feel more bullish about Trump’s coming announcement.
“The election integrity revelations coming on Thursday and thereafter will be the exact tonic the MAGA grassroots base need to fire them up — to remind them of what they are really fighting for in these crucial November elections,” former Trump adviser Steve Bannon proclaimed.
Trump is expected to use his speech to highlight the declassification of intel documents that allegedly reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election. What else Trump will say is anyone’s guess, but one thing is certain: He’ll have his party members on the edges of their seats.