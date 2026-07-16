Republicans Are “Scared Sh*tless” by Trump’s Primetime Speech

Republicans are reportedly “scared shitless” by what President Trump might say during his primetime address on election security on Thursday night. While he hasn’t said what specifically he’ll discuss, he’s promised that it will be “really big news.”

“The people I talk to are scared shitless.... It’s not scared shitless about the text of what he’s going to say, it’s, what does he add to the text?” an anonymous former Trump staffer told Politico on Thursday. “From the White House, they would prefer to be talking about economic conditions improving.... And any second of the day that’s not spent talking about that right now I’m sure frustrates many in the administration.”