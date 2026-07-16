Republican Senator Delivers Todd Blanche an Epstein Ultimatum

Senator Thom Tillis has announced that he will vote against Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination unless he meets with the Epstein survivors he’s been avoiding for months. This could potentially kill Blanche’s nomination, as Blanche needs a “yes” vote from all 11 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee for his nomination to move forward.

“I have not made a final decision, but Mr. Blanche said very quickly yesterday that he would meet with the [Epstein] victims today if it could be arranged,” Tillis said, repeating Blanche’s earlier comment. “Because it seemed to me that Mr. Blanche was willing to say that he would meet with them and counsel.... I expect that meeting to occur before I’m willing to vote out of this committee.”