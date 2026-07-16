Trump’s Cuts Could Undermine His Precious Trump Accounts

A Trump official committed the administration to the task earlier this week, telling Newsweek that the “goal” was to have “every American child own a Trump Account.”

But researchers that specialize in the implementation of government program enrollment argue that the expensive operation—and its novel implementation—could be at risk due to another Trump campaign priority: government-wide short-staffing caused by the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency.

“The administration would need to invest heavily in outreach and support to help people understand what the accounts are, how they enroll in them, and then how they use them,” Pamela Herd, a professor of social policy at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, told Newsweek. “But given DOGE cuts to federal agencies, from the IRS to U.S. Digital Services, I don’t believe they have that capacity.”