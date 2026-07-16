Trump’s Teleprompter Operator Made $100K Betting on His Speeches

Bensky is referring to Maxwell’s transfer from a federal prison camp to a cushier, more open prison with unlimited toilet paper, technology access, and a pass to use prison facilities late at night, following her meeting with Blanche last July. That, along with Blanche’s highly consistent redactions, has made his handling of the Epstein files particularly questionable, Bensky noted. She also brought up Blanche’s presence in the Situation Room last year while the Trump administration was deciding how to handle its bungling of the files.

“To add insult to injury, the information that Todd Blanche gathered in the White House Situation Room last summer to curb the political fallout from the Epstein files was absolutely abhorrent. Instead of following investigative leads, our government treated … this as a political crisis that needs to be managed,” Bensky continued. “In our nation, everyone deserves equal protection under the law. Todd Blanche has been unwilling to protect Epstein survivors’ personal information, and he has been resistant to investigate the people who helped Epstein and Maxwell commit those crimes. We need an attorney general committed to ensuring that everyone who facilitated Epstein’s crimes is held accountable. Please, I implore you. Please.”

Epstein survivor Dani Bensky: "Todd Blanche spent approximately nine hours meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, he did not even spend nine minutes meeting with a survivor…We need an AG committed to ensuring that everyone who facilitated Epstein's crimes is held accountable." pic.twitter.com/YH23EBLRUL — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 16, 2026

“The survivors in this room know there are investigative leads because they are our stories,” Bensky said. “Mr. Blanche knows it too. Yet he has chosen not to pursue them.”