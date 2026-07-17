Trump’s Delusional Election Fraud Speech Sparks 25th Amendment Calls
Democrats are furious after the president delivered a prime-time address full of lies.
Democrats across the country questioned the president’s fitness after his baseless, incendiary prime-time Thursday night speech accusing foreign agents of tampering with our last three elections—all to push his restrictive SAVE America Act.
“This is a Twenty-Fifth Amendment moment,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said, referring to the law that allows Congress to replace the president if deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the job. “I just watched the ramblings of a mad king, and what else can I say—the only thing missing was tinfoil. Donald Trump is trying to rig our elections, and we have to stop him. Show up and VOTE this November.”
“How can anyone deny the urgency of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment at this point,” echoed Representative Yassamin Ansari.
Others focused on the illegitimacy of the claims Trump made.
“Tonight I heard a failed and desperate president who as war spirals and prices rise is as always focused on his grievances, his shame, and above all his fear of the accountability that will come with defeat,” Senator Jon Ossoff wrote on X. “I also heard a president signaling his unmistakable intent to attack these elections and our voting rights, just as he tried to throw out our votes and seize the presidency in 2020. Our answer will be overwhelming.”
“Donald Trump is releasing unverified, meaningless documents to appease his own delusions about an election he lost resoundingly, all while continuing to withhold three million pages of the Epstein files,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“Donald Trump is a feeble, unhinged conspiracy-peddling 80-year old failed President. The economy is a disaster under this guy and the American people know it,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires said. “Pathetic.”
“Trump says Democrats forgot to rig the election in 2016, successfully rigged it while *he* was president in 2020, then forgot how to rig it again in 2024. So the only election Democrats supposedly stole was the one he himself controlled,” said Representative Jim McGovern. “You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this bullshit.”
“Donald Trump just used a primetime address to relitigate an election he lost six years ago — and to demand new laws making it harder to vote,” former gubernatorial candidate turned voting rights activist Stacey Abrams wrote. “Americans see through the lies. He tried this in Georgia first: a call to ‘find 11,780 votes,’ a raid on Fulton County, and now a war on the ballot itself. That’s not democracy. Tha’’s cowardice. America, we’ve beaten it before.”
“Tonight, the same President who once badgered Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to find 11,780 votes that didn’t exist, so he could overtake Biden’s lead in the state in 2020, put out a whole new set of lies about our elections, past and present,” Senator and Trump nemesis Adam Schiff added. “All of his claims and the selective release of any documents must be treated with the greatest skepticism given the President’s many lies and misrepresentations about our elections.”
Outgoing GOP Representative Thomas Massie had some words for the president as well.
“This is absurd,” he wrote. “Every piece of voter data Trump mentions here, as well as which elections each voter voted in, is readily available in Kentucky for a small fee.”
Trump’s rambling speech was as inaccurate as it was disconcerting. He sounded bad, had no energy, and stuck so closely to the teleprompter it seemed like he’d never seen the speech before he read it. Not exactly a vote of confidence for the next two years.