Trump Blatantly Tries to Manipulate Markets With Truth Social Scheme
Truth Social is selling early access to Donald Trump’s posts.
The thin veil that has historically clouded government corruption is in the trash—under the current Trump administration, blatant ethical misconduct is in.
Truth Social executives announced Thursday that the company would sell Wall Street firms premier access to Donald Trump’s market-rattling online posts, granting traders an advantage over the general public with regard to anticipating stock market fluctuations due to the president’s social media habits.
The product, marketed as “Truth API,” apparently aims to make fast cash by sanitizing insider trading, an illegal activity that is actively investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Truth API is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage, as well as access to an archive of the president’s posts on the site dating back to 2022.
Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group. Its board of directors is run by Boris Epshteyn—one of the president’s personal attorneys—and Donald Trump Jr., according to the company’s website.
“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said Kevin McGurn, interim executive chief officer of Trump Media, in a statement. “As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders.”
Yet it’s far from the first time that the Trump family has attempted to use its power and political prestige to milk money from the American public. Trump has made bank since reassuming office through stock trading, cryptocurrency, and even suing news media organizations. Before that, he had a long list of election-year hustles, including launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood (a Bible that was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by the state’s MAGA superintendent at the expense of local taxpayers).
Trump’s sons have joined in too. In April, Eric Trump openly bragged about winning a multimillion-dollar defense contract from his father’s administration. Donald Trump Jr. and his brother have also invested in multiple defense tech firms that either have or are seeking contracts with the Department of Defense.