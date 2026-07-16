Trump Blatantly Tries to Manipulate Markets With Truth Social Scheme

Namely, Trump said the following last week of Iranians and their leadership: “They’re scum. They’re sick people.… They’re vicious, violent people.… It’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars.… There’s something wrong with them. They’re cuckoo.”

But Vance, appearing on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that aired Wednesday, said, “I’m very frustrated by the Americans, and frankly by people in other countries, who are like, ‘You cannot negotiate with the Iranians.’” Going further, he called the sentiment “fundamentally idiotic” and said those who espouse it “do not actually have a solution”—apparently unaware that he was describing a belief expressed by his boss just days earlier.

“Respectfully, I do think you’re taking comments from different times throughout this conflict,” Leavitt told Shirazi, adding, “I can tell you the president and vice president are on the exact same page about where we are right now in this conflict.”