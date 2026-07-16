JD Vance’s Secret Service Is Fed Up With His Absurd Requests

It’s not the first time that Secret Service agents have been frustrated with last-minute travel demands from Vance and his family. Some of that has to do with Vance having young children, as the first vice president with such a family since Al Gore in the 1990s. Vance and his family, with three children aged nine, six, and four, have used the helicopter at the last minute to look at houses to rent or buy in Middleburg, Virginia. Vance’s wife, Usha, is expecting a fourth child later this month.

Previous vice presidents and senior administration officials traditionally told the Secret Service of travel plans days in advance, especially regarding their families. But one unnamed agent told MS NOW that the Vances “change everything.”

“They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit tons of taxpayer money,” the agent said.