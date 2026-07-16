JD Vance’s Secret Service Is Fed Up With His Absurd Requests
Secret Service agents were told to use a military helicopter to take Vance’s son to his golf practice.
Vice President JD Vance is frustrating the Secret Service with his personal and family travel.
MS NOW reports that last week, agents complained about a request to fly Vance’s son to a golf lesson across town on a helicopter. The trip to Joint Base Andrews, which has a secure, world-class golf center, would have involved a military helicopter crew on Marine Two, the helicopter that carries the vice president, but was canceled at the last minute due to severe thunderstorms and high winds in and around Washington, D.C.
It’s not the first time that Secret Service agents have been frustrated with last-minute travel demands from Vance and his family. Some of that has to do with Vance having young children, as the first vice president with such a family since Al Gore in the 1990s. Vance and his family, with three children aged nine, six, and four, have used the helicopter at the last minute to look at houses to rent or buy in Middleburg, Virginia. Vance’s wife, Usha, is expecting a fourth child later this month.
Previous vice presidents and senior administration officials traditionally told the Secret Service of travel plans days in advance, especially regarding their families. But one unnamed agent told MS NOW that the Vances “change everything.”
“They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit tons of taxpayer money,” the agent said.
Last minute, quickly arranged trips require agents to hastily change their schedules, often canceling planned days off and altering other plans for what agents call “off the record,” or OTR, movements. They have to rush to their new location and come up with new security plans on the fly, and repeatedly putting the Secret Service through this is bad for morale, agents told MS NOW.
“The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR,” an unnamed source told MS NOW. “He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. senator.”
The use of a military helicopter for a child’s schedule is unprecedented, with agents usually using SUVs to ferry children around, current and former Secret Service supervisors told MS NOW. Using the helicopter for the golf lesson would have required approval from the White House Military Office, which reports to President Trump. The helicopter costs $16,000 to $24,600 in taxpayer funds for every hour of use, according to estimates from the 2022 Department of Defense budget.
“That is RIDICULOUS,” an anonymous source said in a message to MS NOW. “Pence and Harris never pulled anything like that.”
Agents have made coins and badges mocking Vance’s last-minute travel demands, incorporating the vice president’s secret service name, Bobcat. The coins and stickers have a picture of a Bobcat’s head with the words “Bobcat OTR Survivors Club.” The logo includes the motto, “Advance. OTR. Repeat.”
In a statement, the vice president’s office told MS NOW that “The Vances are grateful to the men and women of the U.S. Secret Service who serve our country with distinction. While protecting a Vice President with a large policy portfolio and a young and growing family presents a unique challenge, agents of the Secret Service do so with excellence every day.”