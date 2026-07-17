Trump’s Own Election Fraud Guy Admits He’s Found No Proof
John Solomon, a member of Trump’s election task force, confessed that there is no proof of election fraud in the last three elections.
Not even President Trump’s own election fraud guy could back up his claims that votes in the last three general and midterm elections were tampered with in any way.
“Can you acknowledge that there were no votes changed in 2020?” MS NOW’s Vaughn Hill asked John Solomon, an election interference conspiracy theorist who now sits on the White House’s election task force, after Trump’s speech Thursday night.
“All I can acknowledge is what the intelligence shows. I only know—the intelligence community has zero evidence that … a foreign power flipped the vote in 2020, ’22, or ’24,” Solomon replied.
“And you’re able to acknowledge that Venezuela has not tampered with voting machines in the United States?”
“No, the intelligence is very clear: They did it on their own machines,” Solomon said before fleeing the scene.
Trump used his prime-time speech to accuse China of “illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.” He said that there was a “specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela,” and that no vote would be safe and sound unless his restrictive SAVE America Act was passed. And yet Solomon, a MAGA journalist who has made a career out of manufacturing consent for Trump’s claims, couldn’t even back this one up a little bit.
That’s probably because Trump’s own intel doesn’t back it up. Alongside his speech, Trump declassified documents that confirmed Russia interfered in his favor by pushing claims about Hunter Biden and conspiracies about the reliability of mail-in voting.