White House Brags About Nonexistent Iran Deal as U.S. Death Toll Rises

This outburst—which ignores the fact that the U.S. started the war, killed Iranian leaders and civilians, and attacked critical infrastructure—came after two American soldiers were killed and one went missing following an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan on Friday. A third U.S. service member was also killed in northern Iraq over the weekend, bringing the number of American casualties to 17. The U.S. has bombed Iran for nine straight days.

Three hours prior to Trump’s threat, the official White House X account posted an unattributed poll showing that 60 percent of voters support President Trump’s peace deal with Iran. The poll is captioned “TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal.”

Even if this poll is accurate, there is no peace deal whatsoever. An initial memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran collapsed earlier this month, after just three weeks. To brag about a peace deal after nine days of bombings—and a threat to kill “many times over”—shows just how incapable Trump is of being any kind of wartime president.

