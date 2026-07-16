Marco Rubio’s “Antifa Summit” Gets Off to a Ridiculous Start

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism” on Thursday, as he and diplomats from dozens of countries discussed how to further quash what they see as left-wing terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar were among those in attendance.

“This is what radical leftism is. They may wear various different slogans and ideologies across place and time. They can call themselves anti-capitalists, or anti-imperialists, Communists, or anarchists, or Marxists,” Rubio said, tapping into the modern McCarthyism that has helped define the second Trump administration. “But the fundamental character is always the same.... It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality, justice, liberation—an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built.... Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”