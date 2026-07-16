Marco Rubio’s “Antifa Summit” Gets Off to a Ridiculous Start
The U.S. is hosting an international summit on the dangers of “left-wing terrorism.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism” on Thursday, as he and diplomats from dozens of countries discussed how to further quash what they see as left-wing terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar were among those in attendance.
“This is what radical leftism is. They may wear various different slogans and ideologies across place and time. They can call themselves anti-capitalists, or anti-imperialists, Communists, or anarchists, or Marxists,” Rubio said, tapping into the modern McCarthyism that has helped define the second Trump administration. “But the fundamental character is always the same.... It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality, justice, liberation—an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men have built.... Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”
Miller highlighted President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum, or NSPM-7, which targets supposed anti-American activity on the left.
“It directs … all of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to work together to disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest, and prosecute these political terrorists that are operating in our country,” Miller bragged. “Left-wing political terrorism seeks, as its ultimate end, the overthrow of our system and form of government—and we’ve seen this has taken place as many times, in many places, throughout the years.”
“Left-wing terrorism always ends in bloodshed, misery, and suffering,” he continued. “It only can travel in one direction. There’s no point at which the left-wing terrorist is satisfied with his gains, and ceases progressing.... It always becomes a gulag, it always becomes the mass imprisonment of political enemies, the stripping of their rights and freedoms … in order to establish complete and total control.”
Then Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined in on the fun, bringing up that he himself was the target of an assassination attempt by an “addled left-wing activist.”
It’s so interesting to watch these people wield what they see as this infallible moral compass, never once considering that they—and their predecessors—have created many of the conditions which have forced people to resist, whether it be abroad or domestically. Furthermore, this blanket definition of left-wing terrorism is not rooted in reality, it’s to serve their NSPM-7 agenda to crack down on dissidents. Meanwhile, they continue to fully ignore the right-wing terrorism that this administration has not only ignored, but fostered.