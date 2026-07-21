House Democrats Investigate Whether Epstein Was Foreign Agent

“Our examination of available evidence has already revealed damning indications of Mr. Epstein’s activities on behalf of foreign states,” Raskin wrote in the letter, pointing out public evidence of the billionaire’s ties to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia, and Israel.

In addition, Epstein “repeatedly capitalized on his long-term friendship with President Donald Trump to sign up business from these and other foreign governments and actors in the aftermath of President Trump’s first election, without ever registering as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” Raskin added. “By advocating and facilitating on behalf of foreign countries without filing the mandatory disclosures, Mr. Epstein almost certainly violated FARA. His actions also create serious questions about the extent to which he wielded his ties to President Trump in dealings with foreign governments.”

The Department of Justice still has not released 2.5 million files related to Epstein, and Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, believes that some of them concern his foreign dealings. Raskin also asked in the letter for the DOJ to respond in writing as to whether Epstein was ever investigated for being a foreign agent.