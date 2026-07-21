House Democrats Investigate Whether Epstein Was Foreign Agent
Representative Jamie Raskin says Jeffrey Epstein used his friendship with Trump while acting on behalf of foreign governments.
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have been acting as a foreign agent for multiple countries, and House Democrats are launching an investigation.
Representative Jamie Raskin sent a letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence nominee Jay Clayton, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday asking for records from the Trump administration on Epstein’s international ties.
“Our examination of available evidence has already revealed damning indications of Mr. Epstein’s activities on behalf of foreign states,” Raskin wrote in the letter, pointing out public evidence of the billionaire’s ties to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia, and Israel.
In addition, Epstein “repeatedly capitalized on his long-term friendship with President Donald Trump to sign up business from these and other foreign governments and actors in the aftermath of President Trump’s first election, without ever registering as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” Raskin added. “By advocating and facilitating on behalf of foreign countries without filing the mandatory disclosures, Mr. Epstein almost certainly violated FARA. His actions also create serious questions about the extent to which he wielded his ties to President Trump in dealings with foreign governments.”
The Department of Justice still has not released 2.5 million files related to Epstein, and Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, believes that some of them concern his foreign dealings. Raskin also asked in the letter for the DOJ to respond in writing as to whether Epstein was ever investigated for being a foreign agent.
“Jeffrey Epstein never registered as a foreign agent. Yet numerous recently released documents now show he acted aggressively on behalf of multiple foreign governments, including several with interests adverse to the United States, in order to influence policies of the first Trump Administration,” the letter states.
Trump’s Justice Department has been under fire from Republicans and Democrats alike over its handling of the Epstein files, from its selective redactions to its barely meeting with Epstein’s victims. Investigating Epstein’s foreign ties could reveal more damning decisions from administration officials.