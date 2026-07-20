Man Who Died Running From ICE Was Tourist With a Ticket Home

His wife, Yésica Alamilla López, told reporters that Coronilla Duran had only just recently arrived in the U.S.

“He had a tourist visa and had been here in the United States for a short time—only three weeks,” she told Spectrum News after arriving at the Orlando airport from Mexico. “He had been in Florida for just two days.”

Isaret Jeffers, the founder of Orlando-based farmworkers’ advocacy group Colectivo Arbol, has been assisting Alamilla López in the wake of her husband’s death. Jeffers told the Miami Herald Monday that Coronilla Duran was planning to return to Mexico within days of his death.