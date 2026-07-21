Republicans Panic Trump Has “Zero” Interest in Helping With Midterms

Trump reported a total of 28 different accounts, each with at least $50,000 in revenue, the report said, compared to just nine accounts in the last year of his first term. Trump made more than $2 billion from all of his businesses in 2025, thanks in large part to cryptocurrency, again more than the $1.7 billion he made during his first term as president.

The foreign income stands out for Trump, as it undermines his America First rhetoric. But it also raises questions about foreign governments, companies, and individuals using money for influence peddling with the White House, as well as the U.S. government overall. Trump has taken in over $500 million in foreign income since 2014, and the true number could exceed $650 million, according to CREW.

That number will likely increase for the rest of Trump’s second term, as there are currently 24 Trump-branded developments in progress overseas, 13 of which began after he announced he was running for a second term in 2022. These include new developments in the United Arab Emirates, where Trump has already made several corrupt deals.