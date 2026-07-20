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Army Veteran Accused of Starting Fire at ICE Office in New York

The FBI said Andrew Arrabaca “came armed with bad intentions” and is “an anti-American, anti-government extremist.”

People from various agencies, including the FBI, gather outside of 26 Federal Plaza.
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Investigators gather outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan after an incendiary device went off outside the building on July 20.

Former U.S. Army soldier Andrew Arrabaca is in custody after reportedly setting off fireworks and starting a fire outside of a New York federal building on Monday morning. He is said to have had anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement material and two pellet guns on his person. 

In the incident, captured on video, a suspect poured gasoline all over a set of stairs outside 26 Federal Plaza, which houses dozens of agencies, including ICE. The suspect ran away as a large plume of flame appeared. He was quickly detained by multiple NYPD officers. One policeman and a bystander sustained minor injuries. 

Arrabaca, 43, was also accused of setting off fireworks outside the federal building. Police said he carried a hammer, knives, and a machete along with the pellet gun when he was arrested. 

FBI New York field director James Barnacle told the Associated Press that Arrabaca “came armed with bad intentions,” and is “an anti-American, anti-government extremist.”

“What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing. I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X. “My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation. Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city—and hold accountable any who threaten that.”  

26 Federal Plaza houses the immigration court that has seen countless protests in President Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and state Senators Jabari Brisport, Gustavo Rivera, and Julia Salazar have all been arrested while protesting there. 

This comes after three men were killed in just seven days—either by ICE agents directly or while fleeing them. 

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Man Who Died Running From ICE Was Tourist With a Ticket Home

The man has been identified as Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran, who was in the U.S. on a tourist visa and already had a plane ticket to go back to Mexico.

People protest against ICE in Biddeford, Maine.
Ryan Murphy/Getty Images
An anti-ICE protest in Biddeford, Maine

The 28-year-old Mexican man who was killed while running from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials last week was visiting the country on a valid tourist visa.

Juan Jairo Coronilla Duran was in a car with three other people on July 14 when ICE and Homeland Security agents pulled them over near State Road 16 in St. Augustine, Florida. Coronilla Duran fled the scene on foot and was hit by a semi-truck as he attempted to cross the highway.

His wife, Yésica Alamilla López, told reporters that Coronilla Duran had only just recently arrived in the U.S.

“He had a tourist visa and had been here in the United States for a short time—only three weeks,” she told Spectrum News after arriving at the Orlando airport from Mexico. “He had been in Florida for just two days.”

Isaret Jeffers, the founder of Orlando-based farmworkers’ advocacy group Colectivo Arbol, has been assisting Alamilla López in the wake of her husband’s death. Jeffers told the Miami Herald Monday that at the time of his death, Coronilla Duran was planning to return to Mexico within days.

“He was going to return this past Saturday. He had already bought a flight,” Jeffers told the paper. “Now, unfortunately, if he is returning, his return is different.”

Jose Rivera, a local garbage truck driver who witnessed Coronilla Duran’s demise, told the Herald that the 28-year-old slipped and fell when he reached a small piece of grass in the median of the highway. Coronilla Duran reportedly picked himself up but stumbled into the oncoming traffic.

“The traffic was coming pretty quick, and he just lost his footing and didn’t look where the traffic was coming,” Rivera said. “He kept looking back.”

Alamilla López told the Herald that she and her husband were married for 10 years and share a seven-year-old son and a seven-month-old daughter together. They also run a small business in San Luis de La Paz. She revealed to the paper that she had only come to learn of her husband’s death while watching television.

Coronilla Duran’s death is the latest in a long string of domestic bloodshed by ICE and its affiliates. Just this month, federal agents have shot and killed at least two people: Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed in Biddeford, Maine, and was targeted despite having a valid work permit and Social Security number, as well as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican father of three and a local small-business owner who was killed in Houston.

There have been 11 fatal shootings by ICE agents since Donald Trump returned to office and made mass deportations a cornerstone of his second-term agenda.

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Tom Homan Whines That “Hateful Rhetoric” Will Lead to ICE Deaths

Trump’s border czar is fuming over people calling ICE agents fascists and Nazis.

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, stands by a microphone outside the White House.
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Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan

Tom Homan, President Trump’s “border czar,” blames Immigration and Customs Enforcement casualties on the “hateful rhetoric” against the agency.

“I said this a year ago—if the hateful rhetoric doesn’t stop, there will be bloodshed. And unfortunately I was right. And I’ll tell you something else: It’s not over yet,” Homan said to reporters outside of the White House Monday, accusing critics of continuing to attack and “miscommunicating what ICE does every day.”

“Comparing ICE to the Nazi regime—are you kidding me?” Homan continued, claiming that these words embolden people to “do something stupid.”

“I’m afraid that we’re going to bury an ICE agent. I’m afraid that I’m going to hand another folded flag to a spouse or child of an ICE agent for simply doing his job. And for any member of Congress who keeps attacking ICE and calling them fascists and Nazis, I said a thousand times, if there are Nazis enforcing the laws, what’s that make them? They wrote the law,” Homan added, his voice rising.

The people ICE has killed this year include U.S. citizens, such as Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota, and immigrants with legal status who weren’t even the actual targets for immigration violations, such as Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine. Homan seems incredibly blasé about their deaths, and puts the hypothetical death of an ICE agent (which hasn’t happened at all in Trump’s second term) on a higher level than the deaths of innocent people.

In addition to killing people, ICE agents are also committing violent acts on a regular basis, from tackling a person at Las Vegas’s airport to shooting a protesting clergyman in the head with a pepper ball. They also have been accused of racial profiling, even winning a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court to consider race and ethnicity in their operations. If Homan is mad about ICE being compared to fascists and Nazis, perhaps he should be concerned about what agents are actually doing.

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Trump Border Czar Says ICE Made No Mistakes in Minnesota

So killing two people in Minneapolis wasn’t a mistake?

People in Minneapolis protest against ICE.
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An anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis

Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s border czar, denied Monday that mistakes had been made in deadly shootings in Minnesota, and instead blamed the victims of Immigration and Customs Enforcement shootings for causing their own deaths.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Homan made the shocking remark while complaining that Democratic lawmakers had wrongfully withheld Department of Homeland Security funding over what they claimed were “mistakes” made during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. 

“They kept going to Minnesota, all the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota. I don’t think there’s a lot of—the mistakes they claimed in Minnesota, a lot of them were I don’t think mistakes,” Homan stammered

It seems that Homan hoped to blame the lack of body cameras in a recent shooting in Maine on Democrats. Instead, he suggested that federal immigration agents had not erred when they shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two U.S. citizens who were protesting against ICE’s operations in Minneapolis. When a reporter pressed Homan repeatedly on his outrageous claim, the immigration chief struggled to dodge the question.

“No, I went to Minnesota and I said day one it was not a perfect operation. There were several chains of command, I had a problem with the targeting,” Homan said. 

Backed into a corner, Homan laid out why he believed these people deserved to die. 

“It comes down to one simple fact—these people failed to comply with law enforcement. Even some of the major chiefs in this country, who don’t necessarily agree with this administration, say you gotta always comply with law enforcement,” Homan said

“All they had to do was simply comply with law enforcement. If you don’t like what law enforcement did to you, then go to the courts. Sue. Call ACLU. Do whatever you want to do. You should always comply with law enforcement. If they did, they’d be alive today,” he added

Homan forgets that in the United States, failing to comply with law enforcement is not punishable by death. Federal immigration officers are similarly welcome to go to the courts and let the criminal justice system hand down decisions on fines and jail time for those who resist arrest or evade law enforcement. Instead, spurred by the Trump administration’s fanaticism, they are killing people.  

Since Trump returned to office, launching a widely unpopular mass deportation scheme, federal immigration officers have shot and killed 11 people.

Last week, an ICE agent shot and killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man legally in the United States, while he drove with his three-year-old daughter in Maine. The week before that, an ICE agent shot and killed longtime Houston resident and father of three Lorenzo Salgado Araujo while he was driving. Federal agents claimed that he tried to ram the officers—a claim that eyewitnesses denied and that has crumbled under the slightest scrutiny. 

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White House Brags About Nonexistent Iran Deal as U.S. Death Toll Rises

Compare what the White House is officially saying to what Trump is saying (and doing).

Donald Trump points at something while seated in the Oval Office of the White House.
Graeme Sloan/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump took to Truth Social to make unhinged threats of death and destruction against Iran just minutes after touting a nonexistent peace deal with the country.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” The president wrote Monday afternoon on Truth Social. “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”

This outburst—which ignores the fact that the U.S. started the war, killed Iranian leaders and civilians, and attacked critical infrastructure—came after two American soldiers were killed and one went missing following an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Jordan on Friday. A third U.S. service member was also killed in northern Iraq over the weekend, bringing the number of American casualties to 17. The U.S. has bombed Iran for nine straight days.

Three hours prior to Trump’s threat, the official White House X account posted an unattributed poll showing that 60 percent of voters support President Trump’s peace deal with Iran. The poll is captioned “TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal.”

X screenshot Square profile picture The White House @WhiteHouse TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal infographic Overwhelming Support for Iran Peace Deal Big Data Poll | Registered Voters Support 60.4% Oppose 23.7% Unsure 15.9%

Even if this poll is accurate, there is no peace deal whatsoever. An initial memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran collapsed earlier this month, after just three weeks. To brag about a peace deal after nine days of bombings—and a threat to kill “many times over”—shows just how incapable Trump is of being any kind of wartime president.

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