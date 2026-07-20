Army Veteran Accused of Starting Fire at ICE Office in New York
The FBI said Andrew Arrabaca “came armed with bad intentions” and is “an anti-American, anti-government extremist.”
Former U.S. Army soldier Andrew Arrabaca is in custody after reportedly setting off fireworks and starting a fire outside of a New York federal building on Monday morning. He is said to have had anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement material and two pellet guns on his person.
In the incident, captured on video, a suspect poured gasoline all over a set of stairs outside 26 Federal Plaza, which houses dozens of agencies, including ICE. The suspect ran away as a large plume of flame appeared. He was quickly detained by multiple NYPD officers. One policeman and a bystander sustained minor injuries.
Arrabaca, 43, was also accused of setting off fireworks outside the federal building. Police said he carried a hammer, knives, and a machete along with the pellet gun when he was arrested.
FBI New York field director James Barnacle told the Associated Press that Arrabaca “came armed with bad intentions,” and is “an anti-American, anti-government extremist.”
“What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing. I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X. “My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation. Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city—and hold accountable any who threaten that.”
26 Federal Plaza houses the immigration court that has seen countless protests in President Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and state Senators Jabari Brisport, Gustavo Rivera, and Julia Salazar have all been arrested while protesting there.
This comes after three men were killed in just seven days—either by ICE agents directly or while fleeing them.